Blink launches Blink Copilot to bring generative AI to security operations

Blink CEO Gil Barak says there have been three distinct periods when it comes to security operations automation. The first required experts to code workflows, taking weeks or months to produce a single one. More recently, low code approaches let users drag and drop components into a workflow, creating the code in the background almost entirely without user input, greatly speeding up the process.



The third era has just begun with the ability to describe a workflow and have the platform build it for you. With the growing use of large language models (LLMs), the company has been able to create such a tool.