Snapchat launches a new generative AI feature, ‘My AI Snaps,’ for paid subscribers

Snapchat announced the launch of a new generative AI feature that will allow Snapchat+ subscribers to send Snaps of what they’re up to in order to receive a generative Snap back from the in-app chatbot, My AI. The feature has been previewed at last month’s Snap Partner Summit along with the news that the My AI feature itself is now free to all users, but a release date had not been offered at the time.



Prior to today’s release of the new generative AI feature, Snap rolled out a number of other AI-infused updates across the Snapchat app, including the ability to add My AI chatbot into group chats with friends, where it can be summoned with an @ mention, as well as the ability to use AI for place recommendations and Lens suggestions. Plus, the My AI chatbot was recently updated to be able to reply to users’ Snaps with a text-based reply.