Hackers launch another wave of mass-hacks targeting company file transfer tools

Security researchers are sounding the alarm after hackers were caught exploiting a newly discovered vulnerability in a popular file transfer tool used by thousands of organizations to launch a new wave of mass data exfiltration attacks.



The vulnerability affects the MOVEit Transfer managed file transfer (MFT) software developed by Ipswitch, a subsidiary of U.S.-based Progress Software, which allows organizations to share large files and data sets over the internet. Progress confirmed on Wednesday that it had discovered a vulnerability in MOVEit Transfer that “could lead to escalated privileges and potential unauthorized access to the environment,” and urged users to disable internet traffic to their MOVEit Transfer environment.



Patches are available and Progress is urging all customers to apply it urgently.