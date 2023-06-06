Escape dynamically scans APIs to find security flaws

French startup Escape has raised a $3.9 million (€3.6 million) funding round shortly after ending Y Combinator’s winter 2023 cohort. The company provides a cybersecurity product focused on securing APIs before they are rolled out publicly.



French VC firm Iris is leading the round with Frst also participating once again after leading the pre-seed round. Existing investors Irregular Expressions, Tiny Supercomputers and Kima Ventures are participating in the round. Some of the company’s angel investors include Philippe Langlois, Mehdi Medjaoui and Roxanne Varza.