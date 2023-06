In the past week, the Lebanese fashion designer, Elie Saab, has captivated the world with his extraordinary creations through his bridal gowns.







Following the magnificent wedding gown crafted for HRH Princess Rajwa Al Hussein's union with HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah in Jordan, where she stunned in a long-sleeved, fitted white dress adorned with a decorative train and a plain long veil, another piece by the Lebanese designer has stolen the spotlight.

Lebanese singer Maritta Hallani embarked on her marital journey in two elegant creations by Elie Saab.







The first look showcased a delicate white jumpsuit embellished with exquisite sleeves, cutouts, and intricate detailing, perfectly complemented by an elegant headpiece.







For her second look, the singer radiated pure bliss in an Elie Saab bridal gown from the Fall 2023 collection. The dress featured exquisite foliage motifs and meticulously embroidered laurel leaves.