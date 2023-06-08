Adobe brings Firefly to the enterprise

Adobe announced that it is bringing its Firefly generative image generator to its enterprise customers and allowing them to customize the model with their own branded assets. In conjunction with this, the company is also bringing its Adobe Express design app (which you remember under its previous name of Adobe Spark) to enterprise users, who will be able to access Firefly from there as well.



“Enterprise leaders expect content demands will increase by five-fold over the next two years, making it imperative for them to drive efficiencies internally,” said David Wadhwani, president, Digital Media Business at Adobe. “This new enterprise offering empowers users of any skill level to instantly turn ideas into content with Firefly, while tapping into the power of Express and Creative Cloud to quickly modify assets and deliver standout designs.”