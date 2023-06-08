Are you asking what connects the Chouf, its heights, its cedars, and Batroun, its sea, and its mountains? We will tell you.



In their various villages and towns, these districts are destinations for domestic tourists, residents abroad, Arabs, and foreigners throughout the year.



The most important thing is that these two regions will witness a peak not only in the summer season but also in the fall, specifically in September, October, and November.

Let us start with the Chouf:



Visitors find themselves torn between eco-tourism and development tourism and between customs, heritage, and the most beautiful weather.



In the villages and towns of the Chouf, reservations for the fall are already full after they were full for the summer.



In the low season, we will see hotels and guesthouses receiving foreign visitors, Europeans and Arabs, specifically Egyptians, and groups of Lebanese living abroad who are interested in environmental and heritage tourism, and more than that, social support.



Our first touristic day in the Chouf is over; tomorrow, it is Batroun's turn.