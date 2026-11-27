News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
21
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
21
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
View search results
Enter
President Aoun welcomes French support, outlines Lebanon’s priorities for stability in South
Lebanon News
27-11-2026 | 06:03
High views
Share
Share
2
min
President Aoun welcomes French support, outlines Lebanon’s priorities for stability in South
President Joseph Aoun welcomed French assistance to Lebanon, stressing that stability in the country would have a positive impact on France and Europe.
Speaking during a meeting with a delegation from the Île-de-France region, headed by Valérie Pécresse, Aoun reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to the framework agreement, while accusing Israel of failing to implement it.
He said Lebanon was awaiting the formation of Israel’s new government to assess the policies it would adopt.
Aoun outlined Lebanon’s main objectives, including the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, the deployment of the Lebanese army, the return of displaced residents, the release of prisoners, placing all weapons under state control and ending the state of hostility with Israel.
For her part, Pécresse reaffirmed France’s solidarity with Lebanon and announced plans to provide school grants to students attending schools in southern Lebanon.
She also revealed plans to establish partnerships between communities in the Île-de-France region and villages in southern Lebanon.
Lebanon News
welcomes
French
support,
outlines
Lebanon’s
priorities
stability
South
Next
Drone flies at very low altitude over Beirut
Israeli army accuses Hezbollah of using fishing boats for intelligence gathering
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-10-12
President Aoun welcomes EU decision to establish new security support mission in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-10-12
President Aoun welcomes EU decision to establish new security support mission in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-12
President Aoun calls for stronger Lebanon-Turkey ties as Bilal Erdogan voices support for Lebanese sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-11-12
President Aoun calls for stronger Lebanon-Turkey ties as Bilal Erdogan voices support for Lebanese sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-16
Aoun meets Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Paris, discusses support for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-09-16
Aoun meets Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Paris, discusses support for Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-05
President Aoun, Central Bank governor discuss financial stability, banking reforms and deposit recovery
Lebanon News
2026-11-05
President Aoun, Central Bank governor discuss financial stability, banking reforms and deposit recovery
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:57
Security measures in Bnehrane: Internal Security Forces set up checkpoint amid Hezbollah cell investigation
Lebanon News
06:57
Security measures in Bnehrane: Internal Security Forces set up checkpoint amid Hezbollah cell investigation
0
Lebanon News
06:44
Drone flies at very low altitude over Beirut
Lebanon News
06:44
Drone flies at very low altitude over Beirut
0
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli army accuses Hezbollah of using fishing boats for intelligence gathering
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli army accuses Hezbollah of using fishing boats for intelligence gathering
0
Lebanon News
05:09
Lebanon seeks clarification after Iraq seizes 400,000 Captagon pills reportedly linked to Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:09
Lebanon seeks clarification after Iraq seizes 400,000 Captagon pills reportedly linked to Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-21
In Independence Day speech, Aoun demands Israeli withdrawal, end to foreign influence and exclusive state control over weapons
Lebanon News
2026-11-21
In Independence Day speech, Aoun demands Israeli withdrawal, end to foreign influence and exclusive state control over weapons
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-21
PM Salam, in address to EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, calls for support and stresses diplomacy to restore Lebanon’s sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-04-21
PM Salam, in address to EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, calls for support and stresses diplomacy to restore Lebanon’s sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-01
Army Commander Gen. Rodolph Haykal arrives in Tyre by military helicopter
Lebanon News
2026-08-01
Army Commander Gen. Rodolph Haykal arrives in Tyre by military helicopter
0
World News
2026-08-01
Situation in Spanish enclave Ceuta has returned to almost normal: Minister
World News
2026-08-01
Situation in Spanish enclave Ceuta has returned to almost normal: Minister
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
LBCI exclusive interview: UN Deputy Secretary-General reaffirms Resolution 1701 as framework for security in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
LBCI exclusive interview: UN Deputy Secretary-General reaffirms Resolution 1701 as framework for security in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
Waltz highlights bipartisan US support for Lebanon-Israel dialogue following Beirut meetings
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
Waltz highlights bipartisan US support for Lebanon-Israel dialogue following Beirut meetings
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-14
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
Lebanon News
2026-11-14
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:12
French court upholds seizure of assets linked to former BDL governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
12:12
French court upholds seizure of assets linked to former BDL governor Riad Salameh
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Eisenkot moves closer to forming government: Netanyahu prepares to leave power amid Iran tensions
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Eisenkot moves closer to forming government: Netanyahu prepares to leave power amid Iran tensions
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
What's standing in the way of a pay raise for Lebanese workers?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
What's standing in the way of a pay raise for Lebanese workers?
4
Lebanon Economy
03:19
Fuel prices change across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:19
Fuel prices change across Lebanon
5
Middle East News
09:04
Two Italian workers killed in Iranian strike in Kuwait: Reuters
Middle East News
09:04
Two Italian workers killed in Iranian strike in Kuwait: Reuters
6
Middle East News
11:17
Hamas weighs response after Israel kills 10 people in Gaza
Middle East News
11:17
Hamas weighs response after Israel kills 10 people in Gaza
7
World News
10:26
Trump urges Putin to 'pull back all military aggression' against Europe
World News
10:26
Trump urges Putin to 'pull back all military aggression' against Europe
8
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli army accuses Hezbollah of using fishing boats for intelligence gathering
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli army accuses Hezbollah of using fishing boats for intelligence gathering
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More