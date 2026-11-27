President Joseph Aoun welcomed French assistance to Lebanon, stressing that stability in the country would have a positive impact on France and Europe.



Speaking during a meeting with a delegation from the Île-de-France region, headed by Valérie Pécresse, Aoun reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to the framework agreement, while accusing Israel of failing to implement it.



He said Lebanon was awaiting the formation of Israel’s new government to assess the policies it would adopt.



Aoun outlined Lebanon’s main objectives, including the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, the deployment of the Lebanese army, the return of displaced residents, the release of prisoners, placing all weapons under state control and ending the state of hostility with Israel.



For her part, Pécresse reaffirmed France’s solidarity with Lebanon and announced plans to provide school grants to students attending schools in southern Lebanon.



She also revealed plans to establish partnerships between communities in the Île-de-France region and villages in southern Lebanon.