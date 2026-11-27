The Israeli army claimed that Hezbollah has been using civilian fishing boats as cover for intelligence-gathering operations off the coast of southern Lebanon.



In a statement, the military said information obtained during questioning of operatives active near the maritime border revealed that Hezbollah personnel had been boarding fishing boats to approach Israeli forces operating in the area’s maritime security zone.



According to the Israeli army, the alleged operations were aimed at photographing Israeli naval forces and gathering intelligence on their activities.



The military also urged Lebanese residents and fishermen operating in the area to exercise extreme caution, avoid entering zones where Israeli forces are deployed and stay away from military vessels operating nearby.