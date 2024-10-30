China to send 14th crewed mission to space on Shenzhou-19

Variety and Tech
2024-10-30 | 03:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China to send 14th crewed mission to space on Shenzhou-19
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
China to send 14th crewed mission to space on Shenzhou-19

China will send three astronauts into low-Earth orbit on Wednesday in the country's 14th crewed mission to space, where dozens of scientific experiments will be conducted.

Of the 14 crewed missions, eight were visits to China's independently built space station Tiangong, or "Celestial Palace" in Chinese.

The latest Shenzhou-19 mission will be led by Cai Xuzhe, who was on the Shenzhou-14 mission in June 2022. The other two crew members, Song Lingdong and Wang Haoze, are young astronauts born in 1990 that will be conducting their first mission.

Wang is currently China's only female spaceflight engineer and will be the third female Chinese national to be sent to space. Before Wang Haoze, female astronauts Liu Yang and Wang Yaping each went on two earlier Shenzhou missions.

China launched its first uncrewed spacecraft, Shenzhou-1, in November 1999. Three more unmanned flights followed before Yang Liwei became the first Chinese national to be sent into space on Shenzhou-5.

Reuters

Variety and Tech

China

Astronauts

Space

Shenzhou-14

Mission

One Direction ex-singer Liam Payne falls to death at Argentina hotel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-09-15

SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission capsule splashes down off Florida: Webcast shows

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-09-10

SpaceX set to launch billionaire's private crew on spacewalk mission

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-08-27

Crewed SpaceX mission postponed after leak in ground equipment

LBCI
World News
2024-08-26

Japan scrambles jets after China aircraft 'violates' airspace

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-16

One Direction ex-singer Liam Payne falls to death at Argentina hotel

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-12

US FAA approves SpaceX Falcon 9 return to flight

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-09-23

Musk: SpaceX plans to send five uncrewed Starships to Mars within two years

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-03

Israel assassinates Hezbollah's Aziz Unit Commander Hajj Abu Nehmeh in Tyre drone strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-26

Israeli army says intercepts drone crossing into Israel from Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-25

Israel's response against Iran: Lebanon front tensions rise as US pressure for a ceasefire mount

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

France, Italy, and Spain condemn targeting of UNIFIL by the Israeli army: Joint statement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

India sends medical aid to Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Israel's army claims capture of Hezbollah commander in Aita al-Shaab, Hassan Aqil Jawad

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

Israel targets van in Dahr el-Wahech, Aaraya (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

UNIFIL: Headquarters hit by rocket attack in Naqoura, likely launched by Hezbollah or an affiliated party

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:27

Israeli army reports ballistic missile explosion from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Vehicle targeted on main road in Bchamoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:07

Body of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah's nurse, Mohammad Khalil Khreis, retrieved from assassination site

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

Israeli Defense Minister posts image of new Hezbollah leader, says it will be a temporary appointment

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Israeli army urges residents of Baalbek, Ain Bourday, and Douris to evacuate immediately

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More