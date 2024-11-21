US government calls for breakup of Google and Chrome: Court filing

2024-11-21 | 00:23
US government calls for breakup of Google and Chrome: Court filing
US government calls for breakup of Google and Chrome: Court filing

Late Wednesday, the U.S. government asked a judge to order the dismantling of Google by selling its widely used Chrome browser during a major antitrust crackdown on the internet giant.

In a court filing, the U.S. Department of Justice urged a shake-up of Google's business, including banning deals for Google as the default search engine on smartphones and preventing it from exploiting its Android mobile operating system.

