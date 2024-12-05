U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday took credit for bitcoin's historic surge past $100,000, telling his social media followers "you're welcome" after the cryptocurrency jumped more than 50 percent since his election victory.



"CONGRATULATIONS BITCOINERS!!! $100,000!!! YOU’RE WELCOME!!! Together, we will Make America Great Again!" Trump, who in September launched his own crypto platform, wrote on Truth Social.



AFP