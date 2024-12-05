Donald Trump says 'you're welcome' after bitcoin hits $100,000

Variety and Tech
2024-12-05 | 08:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Donald Trump says &#39;you&#39;re welcome&#39; after bitcoin hits $100,000
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Donald Trump says 'you're welcome' after bitcoin hits $100,000

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday took credit for bitcoin's historic surge past $100,000, telling his social media followers "you're welcome" after the cryptocurrency jumped more than 50 percent since his election victory.

"CONGRATULATIONS BITCOINERS!!! $100,000!!! YOU’RE WELCOME!!! Together, we will Make America Great Again!" Trump, who in September launched his own crypto platform, wrote on Truth Social.

AFP
 

World News

Variety and Tech

United States

Donald Trump

Bitcoin

LBCI Next
'Large number' of Americans' metadata stolen by Chinese hackers, senior official reports
Photojournalist Christina Assi among BBC’s 100 Women 2024, honored for resilience after injury in South Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-11-05

Dollar climbs as Donald Trump makes early gains in exit polls; Bitcoin rises

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:15

Bitcoin tops $100,000, stocks party at record highs

LBCI
World News
2024-11-25

Special counsel drops classified documents case against Donald Trump

LBCI
World News
2024-11-25

Special counsel moves to dismiss subversion case against President-elect Donald Trump

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:15

Bitcoin tops $100,000, stocks party at record highs

LBCI
World News
03:00

'Large number' of Americans' metadata stolen by Chinese hackers, senior official reports

LBCI
Variety and Tech
14:34

Photojournalist Christina Assi among BBC’s 100 Women 2024, honored for resilience after injury in South Lebanon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-11-21

Fairuz turns 90: A celebration of Lebanon's legendary voice

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Israeli army mistakes bird or drone as Hezbollah's, launches intercepting missile toward Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-02

CENTCOM: Houthi attacks on US destroyers and ships in Gulf of Aden foiled

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Hezbollah's Qassem in speech on reconstruction: We will evaluate the crises we endured, draw lessons, and work on enhancement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-04

Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon discusses ceasefire and presidential election with National Moderation Bloc

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:49

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:33

Israel warns Lebanese residents against traveling south to designated villages: Army spokesperson

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon's presidential election: Two perspectives emerge ahead of January session

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:04

Lebanon's education minister announces school resumption plans after ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:24

US envoy Hochstein to visit Beirut 'soon' for ceasefire oversight: Al-Akhbar reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Hezbollah's Qassem in speech on reconstruction: We will evaluate the crises we endured, draw lessons, and work on enhancement

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:49

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:53

Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas as Trump pushes urgent resolution to save Gaza hostages before inauguration: Axios

LBCI
Variety and Tech
14:34

Photojournalist Christina Assi among BBC’s 100 Women 2024, honored for resilience after injury in South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More