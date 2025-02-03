News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Taiwan bans government departments from using DeepSeek AI
Variety and Tech
03-02-2025 | 06:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Taiwan bans government departments from using DeepSeek AI
Taiwan on Monday banned government departments from using Chinese startup DeepSeek's artificial intelligence (AI) service as it was a security risk, toughening language from last week which said it should not be used.
Democratically governed Taiwan has long been wary of Chinese technology given Beijing's sovereignty claims over the island and its military and political threats against the government in Taipei.
During a cabinet meeting, Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai said DeepSeek was banned from use in all government agencies "to ensure the country's information security," his office said in a statement.
There were also concerns about censorship on DeepSeek and the risk of data ending up in China, the statement said.
Taiwan's digital ministry had said on Friday that government departments should not use DeepSeek, but did not specifically say it was banned.
Reuters
Variety and Tech
Taiwan
Government
Departments
DeepSeek
AI
Lebanon adds Church of Our Lady of the Forest in Beit Chabeb to religious tourism map
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2025-01-27
DeepSeek: China's AI firm making waves in Silicon Valley
Variety and Tech
2025-01-27
DeepSeek: China's AI firm making waves in Silicon Valley
0
World News
2024-11-08
Israel army bans personnel from Netherlands travel after football unrest
World News
2024-11-08
Israel army bans personnel from Netherlands travel after football unrest
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
Lebanon's President Aoun receives invitation from UAE President to attend World Government Summit
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
Lebanon's President Aoun receives invitation from UAE President to attend World Government Summit
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-16
Israeli minister Ben-Gvir threatens to resign from Netanyahu's government over Gaza deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-16
Israeli minister Ben-Gvir threatens to resign from Netanyahu's government over Gaza deal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:38
Lebanon adds Church of Our Lady of the Forest in Beit Chabeb to religious tourism map
Lebanon News
04:38
Lebanon adds Church of Our Lady of the Forest in Beit Chabeb to religious tourism map
0
Variety and Tech
01:13
Beyonce wins top Grammys prize for first time
Variety and Tech
01:13
Beyonce wins top Grammys prize for first time
0
Variety and Tech
00:32
OpenAI reveals new 'deep research' tool for ChatGPT
Variety and Tech
00:32
OpenAI reveals new 'deep research' tool for ChatGPT
0
Middle East News
2025-01-31
Meta's WhatsApp says Israeli spyware company Paragon targeted scores of users
Middle East News
2025-01-31
Meta's WhatsApp says Israeli spyware company Paragon targeted scores of users
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:51
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem announces public funeral for Hassan Nasrallah on Feb. 23, urges action on Israel's violations
Lebanon News
11:51
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem announces public funeral for Hassan Nasrallah on Feb. 23, urges action on Israel's violations
0
Middle East News
2024-12-17
Khamenei says 'Israel delusional in thinking it can besiege Hezbollah through Syria'
Middle East News
2024-12-17
Khamenei says 'Israel delusional in thinking it can besiege Hezbollah through Syria'
0
Middle East News
2025-01-04
Egypt sends aid plane to Syria for the first time since Assad’s fall
Middle East News
2025-01-04
Egypt sends aid plane to Syria for the first time since Assad’s fall
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-23
Oil exploration file: TotalEnergies' return to Lebanon dependent on security and reform efforts
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-23
Oil exploration file: TotalEnergies' return to Lebanon dependent on security and reform efforts
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Khalil Khalil run over in Faraya: Lebanon’s 'lawlessness' exposed as 19-year-old killed over traffic dispute
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Khalil Khalil run over in Faraya: Lebanon’s 'lawlessness' exposed as 19-year-old killed over traffic dispute
2
Lebanon News
09:00
Lebanese army intelligence arrests two in Faraya murder case
Lebanon News
09:00
Lebanese army intelligence arrests two in Faraya murder case
3
Lebanon News
08:45
Fire breaks out at Beirut airport as passenger protests deportation by burning sofa
Lebanon News
08:45
Fire breaks out at Beirut airport as passenger protests deportation by burning sofa
4
Lebanon News
11:51
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem announces public funeral for Hassan Nasrallah on Feb. 23, urges action on Israel's violations
Lebanon News
11:51
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem announces public funeral for Hassan Nasrallah on Feb. 23, urges action on Israel's violations
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel's Netanyahu focuses on Iran in talks with Trump, seeks to 'curb' influence in Lebanon and Syria
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel's Netanyahu focuses on Iran in talks with Trump, seeks to 'curb' influence in Lebanon and Syria
6
Lebanon News
12:33
Lebanese State Security arrests two individuals linked to Faraya hit-and-run case
Lebanon News
12:33
Lebanese State Security arrests two individuals linked to Faraya hit-and-run case
7
Lebanon News
04:03
Lebanon's new government nears finalization as final hurdles remain: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
04:03
Lebanon's new government nears finalization as final hurdles remain: Sources tell LBCI
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Residents of south Lebanon's Aitaroun return home to devastation as Lebanese army completes operations
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Residents of south Lebanon's Aitaroun return home to devastation as Lebanese army completes operations
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More