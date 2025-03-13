Donatella Versace to step down as Versace's creative head

Variety and Tech
13-03-2025 | 09:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Donatella Versace to step down as Versace&#39;s creative head
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Donatella Versace to step down as Versace's creative head

Donatella Versace is giving up the creative reins of luxury fashion label Versace, which she has led since 1997, with Miu Miu's Dario Vitale taking over, owner Capri Holdings Limited said Thursday.

"Chief Creative Officer Donatella Versace will assume the role of chief brand ambassador effective April 1, 2025," the same day that Vitale will take over, Capri said in a statement.

AFP
 

Variety and Tech

Donatella Versace

Versace

Creative

Chief

Musk says X hit with 'massive cyber-attack'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-18

South Korea's parliament presses for Yoon's removal as impeachment trial winds down

LBCI
World News
2025-02-27

White House welcomes Ocalan's call for PKK to lay down arms

LBCI
World News
2025-02-19

Kremlin says talks with US are 'important step' to 'peaceful resolution'

LBCI
World News
2025-01-06

Canada's Trudeau to give remarks as pressure to resign mounts

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-03-10

Musk says X hit with 'massive cyber-attack'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-08

Remembering those who shaped history: A Women’s Day tribute to MENA's change-makers

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-08

Behind the headlines: The power of female coworker friendships in LBCI’s newsroom on International Women’s Day

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-02-27

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, wife found dead at home: Media reports

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:43

Women's 'political, economic' rights enshrined in Syria constitutional declaration

LBCI
Middle East News
11:48

Israeli Druze prepare for first visit by Syrian Druze in decades

LBCI
World News
05:25

Russia says taken control of Sudzha in Kursk region

LBCI
World News
11:00

US imposes sanctions on Iranian oil minister, shadow fleet

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:57

Israel eyes diplomatic shift in Lebanon border talks amid skepticism: Is normalization the endgame?

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Who is the new Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:53

IMF's 'rocky' relationship with Lebanon: Can a new agreement break the cycle of failed reforms?

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:07

Lebanon’s first lady joins UN women’s conference, meets UN chief

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

US steps in as Israel, Lebanon prepare for border negotiations: Key details revealed

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Minister of Public Works Fayez Rasamny reshuffles Civil Aviation Directorate leadership

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:34

Lebanese Cabinet appoints new security chiefs, schedules special session on administrative appointments

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Lebanese Army receives soldier Ziad Shibli after delayed release by Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More