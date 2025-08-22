By Karine Keuchkerian

“My message to Lebanese youth is that despite the challenges we face back home, it’s possible to create opportunities and make a mark internationally,” André Zakhya, a real-time 3D artist and worldbuilder based in Los Angeles, told LBCI English.André, like many members of the Lebanese diaspora in the U.S., demonstrates that despite the complex challenges Lebanon faces every day, it is still possible to make a mark internationally — to shine, and to create extraordinary work.Originally trained as an architect, he developed a passion for narrative-driven spatial design, using modern techniques that explore worldbuilding — the process of creating an imaginary setting, sometimes associated with a fictional universe — as a medium for storytelling.His expertise encompasses real-time technology, allowing him to construct immersive fictional environments for shows, games, music videos, and commercials.His portfolio includes notable collaborations with Riot Games, Nicki Minaj, Lil Nas X, Marshmallow Laser Feast, Mazda, and PUMA, among others.When asked about working with major platforms like Google and Pinterest over the past two years, he said, “For me, it’s a source of pride to represent Lebanon on such global platforms.”He told LBCI English that the spirit of his work reflects Beirut, “a city filled with creativity and determination.”“I’ve always carried that spirit with me in my work.”“Being able to contribute to major campaigns for brands like PUMA, Google, and Pinterest shows that Lebanese talent can have an impact on the international stage,” he stated.André also expressed that this factor is a “reminder that no matter where we come from, our stories, perspectives, and creativity are valuable and can resonate worldwide.”In a message to the Lebanese youth, he urged them to “stay curious, keep learning, and don’t be afraid to experiment with new tools and ideas — because innovation often comes from unexpected places.”He expressed great pride in his achievements.“I’m most proud of building fictional worlds that merge art, technology, and storytelling […] Working on projects for HBO, Apple TV, A24, and artists like SZA and A$AP Rocky has been meaningful, but what matters most to me is using my craft to highlight diverse perspectives and open new possibilities for how stories are told.”