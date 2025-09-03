News
Deputy PM briefs President Aoun on recent talks with Syrian delegation
Lebanon News
03-09-2025 | 10:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Deputy PM briefs President Aoun on recent talks with Syrian delegation
Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri briefed President Joseph Aoun on the outcomes of his recent talks with a Syrian delegation that visited Lebanon two days ago.
The discussions focused on frameworks for cooperation between the two countries across multiple sectors, according to official sources.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Syria
Delegation
Meeting
Tarek Mitri
Joseph Aou
