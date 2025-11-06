Tesla investors vote on an $878 billion payday for Musk - but that's not all

World News
06-11-2025 | 07:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Tesla investors vote on an $878 billion payday for Musk - but that&#39;s not all
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Tesla investors vote on an $878 billion payday for Musk - but that's not all

Tesla shareholders will decide on Thursday whether to pay CEO Elon Musk up to $878 billion, the richest executive pay in history by a long shot.

But the high-profile vote is only one of several proposals that could reshape the electric vehicle maker's future, from the board's power to whether Tesla should invest in Musk's artificial intelligence firm xAI.

The results of the pay vote are expected during the annual general meeting on Thursday afternoon at the company's factory in Austin, Texas.

Passage of the payday would be a vote of confidence in Musk's leadership and his vision of transforming the company into an AI and robotics juggernaut. A rejection could create turmoil.

Reuters

World News

Variety and Tech

Tesla

Elon Musk

Texas

United States

Angelina Jolie visits Ukraine's frontline city Kherson
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-11

Berri condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Msayleh: This is an attack on all of Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2025-11-04

Trump tells New York Jews not to vote Mamdani for mayor

LBCI
World News
2025-10-02

Elon Musk becomes first person to hit $500 billion net worth, Forbes list shows

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-01

Turkey's Erdogan tells Iran's Pazeshkian that continuing nuclear talks useful

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:20

Angelina Jolie visits Ukraine's frontline city Kherson

LBCI
World News
04:30

Louvre heist a 'deafening wake-up call' for museum security: Auditor

LBCI
World News
03:47

France minister urges EU to sanction Shein platform

LBCI
World News
01:14

Ukraine strikes Russia's Volgograd with drones, killing at least one: Russian officials

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:43

From celebration to controversy: Jeita Grotto case raises questions on oversight

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-26

Lebanese army remains a symbol of hope and stability, says Lebanon’s Defense Ministry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-04

Beirut waste-sorting facility rebuilt after Beirut Port explosion, remains unused amid dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:18

Intense Israeli drone activity reported over Tyre, South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:38

Hezbollah letter to Lebanon’s President, PM, and Parliament Speaker: Rejects talks with Israel, affirms right to resist

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:03

Palestinian Embassy hands over suspects in Elio Abou Hanna killing to Lebanese authorities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-05

PM Salam: Reconstruction is a government priority, projects ready to launch once funding is secured

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43

Positive atmosphere marks Central Bank meeting with Association of Banks: Banking sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Lebanon faces deadline for $250 million World Bank reconstruction loan, Finance Minister tells LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:43

From celebration to controversy: Jeita Grotto case raises questions on oversight

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Health Ministry reports one killed, three wounded in Israeli strike on Toura in Tyre

LBCI
Middle East News
05:53

US army plans to establish presence at Damascus airbase: Sources to Reuters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More