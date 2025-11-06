News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tesla investors vote on an $878 billion payday for Musk - but that's not all
World News
06-11-2025 | 07:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Tesla investors vote on an $878 billion payday for Musk - but that's not all
Tesla shareholders will decide on Thursday whether to pay CEO Elon Musk up to $878 billion, the richest executive pay in history by a long shot.
But the high-profile vote is only one of several proposals that could reshape the electric vehicle maker's future, from the board's power to whether Tesla should invest in Musk's artificial intelligence firm xAI.
The results of the pay vote are expected during the annual general meeting on Thursday afternoon at the company's factory in Austin, Texas.
Passage of the payday would be a vote of confidence in Musk's leadership and his vision of transforming the company into an AI and robotics juggernaut. A rejection could create turmoil.
Reuters
World News
Variety and Tech
Tesla
Elon Musk
Texas
United States
Angelina Jolie visits Ukraine's frontline city Kherson
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-11
Berri condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Msayleh: This is an attack on all of Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-11
Berri condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Msayleh: This is an attack on all of Lebanon
0
World News
2025-11-04
Trump tells New York Jews not to vote Mamdani for mayor
World News
2025-11-04
Trump tells New York Jews not to vote Mamdani for mayor
0
World News
2025-10-02
Elon Musk becomes first person to hit $500 billion net worth, Forbes list shows
World News
2025-10-02
Elon Musk becomes first person to hit $500 billion net worth, Forbes list shows
0
Middle East News
2025-09-01
Turkey's Erdogan tells Iran's Pazeshkian that continuing nuclear talks useful
Middle East News
2025-09-01
Turkey's Erdogan tells Iran's Pazeshkian that continuing nuclear talks useful
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:20
Angelina Jolie visits Ukraine's frontline city Kherson
World News
07:20
Angelina Jolie visits Ukraine's frontline city Kherson
0
World News
04:30
Louvre heist a 'deafening wake-up call' for museum security: Auditor
World News
04:30
Louvre heist a 'deafening wake-up call' for museum security: Auditor
0
World News
03:47
France minister urges EU to sanction Shein platform
World News
03:47
France minister urges EU to sanction Shein platform
0
World News
01:14
Ukraine strikes Russia's Volgograd with drones, killing at least one: Russian officials
World News
01:14
Ukraine strikes Russia's Volgograd with drones, killing at least one: Russian officials
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
From celebration to controversy: Jeita Grotto case raises questions on oversight
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
From celebration to controversy: Jeita Grotto case raises questions on oversight
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-26
Lebanese army remains a symbol of hope and stability, says Lebanon’s Defense Ministry
Lebanon News
2025-09-26
Lebanese army remains a symbol of hope and stability, says Lebanon’s Defense Ministry
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-04
Beirut waste-sorting facility rebuilt after Beirut Port explosion, remains unused amid dispute
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-04
Beirut waste-sorting facility rebuilt after Beirut Port explosion, remains unused amid dispute
0
Lebanon News
08:18
Intense Israeli drone activity reported over Tyre, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:18
Intense Israeli drone activity reported over Tyre, South Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:38
Hezbollah letter to Lebanon’s President, PM, and Parliament Speaker: Rejects talks with Israel, affirms right to resist
Lebanon News
03:38
Hezbollah letter to Lebanon’s President, PM, and Parliament Speaker: Rejects talks with Israel, affirms right to resist
2
Lebanon News
16:03
Palestinian Embassy hands over suspects in Elio Abou Hanna killing to Lebanese authorities
Lebanon News
16:03
Palestinian Embassy hands over suspects in Elio Abou Hanna killing to Lebanese authorities
3
Lebanon News
2025-11-05
PM Salam: Reconstruction is a government priority, projects ready to launch once funding is secured
Lebanon News
2025-11-05
PM Salam: Reconstruction is a government priority, projects ready to launch once funding is secured
4
Lebanon News
11:43
Positive atmosphere marks Central Bank meeting with Association of Banks: Banking sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43
Positive atmosphere marks Central Bank meeting with Association of Banks: Banking sources to LBCI
5
Lebanon News
04:05
Lebanon faces deadline for $250 million World Bank reconstruction loan, Finance Minister tells LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05
Lebanon faces deadline for $250 million World Bank reconstruction loan, Finance Minister tells LBCI
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
From celebration to controversy: Jeita Grotto case raises questions on oversight
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
From celebration to controversy: Jeita Grotto case raises questions on oversight
7
Lebanon News
06:22
Health Ministry reports one killed, three wounded in Israeli strike on Toura in Tyre
Lebanon News
06:22
Health Ministry reports one killed, three wounded in Israeli strike on Toura in Tyre
8
Middle East News
05:53
US army plans to establish presence at Damascus airbase: Sources to Reuters
Middle East News
05:53
US army plans to establish presence at Damascus airbase: Sources to Reuters
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More