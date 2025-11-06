Tesla shareholders will decide on Thursday whether to pay CEO Elon Musk up to $878 billion, the richest executive pay in history by a long shot.



But the high-profile vote is only one of several proposals that could reshape the electric vehicle maker's future, from the board's power to whether Tesla should invest in Musk's artificial intelligence firm xAI.



The results of the pay vote are expected during the annual general meeting on Thursday afternoon at the company's factory in Austin, Texas.



Passage of the payday would be a vote of confidence in Musk's leadership and his vision of transforming the company into an AI and robotics juggernaut. A rejection could create turmoil.



Reuters