EU opens probe into Musk's Grok over sexual AI deepfakes
World News
26-01-2026 | 06:03
EU opens probe into Musk's Grok over sexual AI deepfakes
The EU on Monday hit Elon Musk's X with an investigation over the generation of sexualised deepfake images, including of minors, by its Grok AI chatbot, the latest step in a backlash against the tool.
The European Commission said it was probing whether X had properly mitigated "risks related to the dissemination of illegal content in the EU, such as manipulated sexually explicit images, including content that may amount to child sexual abuse material.”
AFP
World News
Variety and Tech
EU
Elon Musk
X
Investigation
Deepfake
Grok
