News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Researcher
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
How Trump indictment could impact White House race
World News
2023-06-10 | 04:47
High views
Share
Share
4
min
How Trump indictment could impact White House race
The latest twist in Donald Trump's attritional war with US law enforcement, as with so much else in the former president's story, throws the United States into unprecedented territory.
Facing multiple federal charges over his hoarding of government secrets, the mercurial Republican presents the country with the possibility of a winning candidate moving into the White House while under indictment -- or running the government from a jail cell.
The defiant billionaire has dismissed the notion that he would ever drop out of his party's primary contest, reverting instead to a favored tactic of accusing his "corrupt" political adversaries of election interference.
"It likely won't sway undecided voters but it will galvanize Trump supporters who might be wavering or looking to a candidate with less baggage," Matt Shoemaker, a national security analyst and former intelligence officer, told AFP.
Prosecutors in both the federal documents case and the state-level financial fraud probe targeting Trump in New York will hope to have him face justice before the country goes to the polls in 17 months.
But there is no guarantee of either case wrapping up that quickly and Trump also faces federal and state-level probes into his efforts to subvert the 2020 election.
He would likely torpedo any outstanding federal prosecutions were he reelected, by attempting to pardon himself -- an unprecedented scenario that would almost certainly spark a constitutional crisis.
But he would have little influence over state-level cases and his more immediate worry is the damage his legal woes could do to his campaign to win the Republican nomination in the first place.
- Going for the jugular? -
The latest indictment allows Trump's primary challengers -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former vice president Mike Pence and others -- to level the criticism that the runaway frontrunner is unfit for office.
But they run the risk of alienating Trump's loyal base, whose support has only grown more fervent since the Manhattan indictment.
As a result, many rivals have rallied to Trump's side, perhaps hoping to keep their powder dry until he is finally taken out of the running by further indictments expected in the coming months.
Trump is under federal investigation over his role in the January 6, 2021 US Capitol insurrection and media reports suggest racketeering and conspiracy charges are set to drop in Georgia in August over the tycoon's campaign to overturn the election there.
"They are hoping Trump is eventually knocked out of the race by a series of indictments, including those concerning January 6 and the attempt to overturn the election," said University of Virginia political scientist Larry Sabato.
"That's it. That's their strategy... They won't do anything. Go for the jugular? Trump's teeth will be in their jugular before they can do the same to him."
Prosecutors on Friday said Trump had been charged with almost 40 counts filed under multiple charges, including illegal retention of government secrets, obstruction of justice and conspiracy.
- 'Serious crime' -
In a recent YouGov poll only half of respondents said it was a "serious crime" to falsify business records to conceal hush money payments to a porn star -- the case that he faces in Manhattan.
But two-thirds said the same about removing classified government secrets from the White House and obstructing efforts to retrieve them.
The figures are 28 percent and 42 percent respectively among Republicans -- a gap that suggests Trump's latest scandal could mark a turning point in his primary campaign.
DeSantis -- who has been polling a distant second to Trump -- has exercised restraint in comments over his rival's legal woes but the rhetorical hand grenades lobbed between the camps have become more bellicose in recent weeks.
Meanwhile Chris Christie, a political knife-fighter who has indicated he'll take on Trump more directly than the rest of the pack, has jumped into the race since the Manhattan indictment.
"DeSantis would most benefit from Trump dropping out of the race but he seems to have calculated that they have many of the same potential voters so doesn't want to alienate them," Shana Gadarian, a professor of political science at Syracuse University, told AFP.
"It may take someone like... Christie to shake up that narrative," she added. "Christie's candidacy is about bringing the mainstream back to the party and he may see the benefit of attracting former Republicans who were turned off by Trump's presidency."
AFP
World News
US
Donald Trump
Indictment
White House
Elections
Next
Three killed in Odesa region drone attack
Taiwan's armed forces hold coastal drills
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-01
Tenenti: Indictment in case of murder of Private Rooney is important step toward justice
Lebanon News
2023-06-01
Tenenti: Indictment in case of murder of Private Rooney is important step toward justice
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-22
Vatican's supportive stance: Bou Habib discusses urgency of presidential elections in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-05-22
Vatican's supportive stance: Bou Habib discusses urgency of presidential elections in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-11
MP Michel Moussa to LBCI: Importance of Central Bank governorship alongside presidential elections
Lebanon News
2023-05-11
MP Michel Moussa to LBCI: Importance of Central Bank governorship alongside presidential elections
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-19
Mikati discusses with al-Mawlawi preparations for municipal elections
Lebanon News
2023-04-19
Mikati discusses with al-Mawlawi preparations for municipal elections
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:41
France knife attack suspect charged with attempted murder: prosecutor
World News
07:41
France knife attack suspect charged with attempted murder: prosecutor
0
World News
07:05
Russia says will 'respond' after Iceland embassy closure
World News
07:05
Russia says will 'respond' after Iceland embassy closure
0
World News
06:30
Ukraine coal propped up by miners who fled Russian occupation
World News
06:30
Ukraine coal propped up by miners who fled Russian occupation
0
World News
05:37
UK politics reels from shock of ex-PM Johnson's departure
World News
05:37
UK politics reels from shock of ex-PM Johnson's departure
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:41
France knife attack suspect charged with attempted murder: prosecutor
World News
07:41
France knife attack suspect charged with attempted murder: prosecutor
0
World News
02:21
Fighting in south Ukraine as Putin dismisses offensive
World News
02:21
Fighting in south Ukraine as Putin dismisses offensive
0
World News
06:30
Ukraine coal propped up by miners who fled Russian occupation
World News
06:30
Ukraine coal propped up by miners who fled Russian occupation
0
Press Highlights
01:27
Suspicions extend beyond Salameh: More names expected to emerge in European investigations
Press Highlights
01:27
Suspicions extend beyond Salameh: More names expected to emerge in European investigations
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:41
Presidential battle begins: Bkerki aims for 65 votes in first round
Press Highlights
00:41
Presidential battle begins: Bkerki aims for 65 votes in first round
2
Press Highlights
01:27
Suspicions extend beyond Salameh: More names expected to emerge in European investigations
Press Highlights
01:27
Suspicions extend beyond Salameh: More names expected to emerge in European investigations
3
Lebanon News
11:23
Beirut Governor orders sealing and closure of unauthorized public parking lots
Lebanon News
11:23
Beirut Governor orders sealing and closure of unauthorized public parking lots
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:47
Road-map for prosperity: Lebanon's participation in Iraq's "Road to Development" project
News Bulletin Reports
10:47
Road-map for prosperity: Lebanon's participation in Iraq's "Road to Development" project
5
Lebanon News
04:27
Al-Bizri to LBCI: We are coordinating to ensure a third option in the Presidential election session
Lebanon News
04:27
Al-Bizri to LBCI: We are coordinating to ensure a third option in the Presidential election session
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:40
Lebanon's displacement crisis in focus at Brussels conference on Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
10:40
Lebanon's displacement crisis in focus at Brussels conference on Syrian refugees
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Productive meeting of Bishops: Patience urged amid presidential nomination controversy
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Productive meeting of Bishops: Patience urged amid presidential nomination controversy
8
Lebanon News
09:23
Prime Minister Mikati's stance on military and security promotions
Lebanon News
09:23
Prime Minister Mikati's stance on military and security promotions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More