Kurdish oil export talks between Iraq and oil companies postponed after financial disputes: Reuters

Talks to speed a resumption in oil exports from Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region have been delayed until Thursday because of disagreements over terms between oil companies and the oil ministry, three sources told Reuters.The meeting had been scheduled for Tuesday but initial talks on Sunday ended without agreement on key issues including how foreign companies operating in the region would be paid, forcing the two-day postponement.The meeting was called after repeated statements by Iraqi oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani and his government said that the Iraq-Turkey pipeline, which has been shut for two years, would resume exports soon.But the Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan (APIKUR), which groups eight companies representing 60% of production from the region, said last Friday that there had been no formal approach offering any clarity on commercial agreements and guarantees of payment for past and future exports.Reuters