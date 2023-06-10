Three killed in Odesa region drone attack

Three people were killed early Saturday in a fire sparked by falling debris from shot-down drones in the region of Odesa in southern Ukraine, regional officials said.



"At night, the enemy attacked Odesa Region with attack drones," regional authorities said in a statement social media, referring to Russian forces.



Ukraine's air defence forces destroyed all the unmanned aerial vehicles but their falling debris hit a high-rise residential building, sparking a fire, the statement said.



"Unfortunately, there are victims among the civilian population," officials said, adding that three people were killed and another 26 -- including three children -- wounded.



Separately, Ukraine's southern command said the fire was put out but the blast wave damaged several apartment buildings nearby.



