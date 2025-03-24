Russian attack wounds 28 in Ukrainian city of Sumy

A Russian missile attack on Monday hit a children's medical facility. It wounded 28 people in the northeastern city of Sumy, local officials said, as Moscow and Washington held talks in Saudi Arabia on a potential ceasefire.



"Today, the enemy attacked the residential neighborhood and infrastructure facilities in the city, in particular children's medical facilities," the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, said on social media, adding that "24 adults and four children" were wounded.



AFP