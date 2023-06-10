France knife attack suspect charged with attempted murder: prosecutor

The Syrian refugee detained in the stabbing of six people including four young children in the French Alpine town of Annecy has been charged with "attempted murder", a prosecutor said Saturday.



Abdalmasih H. "did not wish to speak" during his 48 hours in police custody nor before the magistrates leading the investigation, public prosecutor Line Bonnet-Mathis told a press conference, adding that the victims were no longer in a life-threatening condition.



AFP