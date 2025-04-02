News
Israel's Netanyahu heads to Hungary, defying ICC arrest warrant
Middle East News
02-04-2025 | 07:41
Israel's Netanyahu heads to Hungary, defying ICC arrest warrant
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu begins a four-day visit to Hungary on Thursday, defying an International Criminal Court arrest warrant over allegations of war crimes in Gaza as Israel has expanded its military operation in the enclave.
As a founding member of the ICC, Hungary is theoretically obliged to arrest and hand over anyone subject to a warrant from the court, but Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban made it clear when he invited that Hungary would not respect the ruling.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
ICC
Arrest
Warrant
Hungary
Next
Jordan strongly condemns Ben-Gvir's 'storming' of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Gaza civil defense says 16 killed in Israel strike on Jabalia
Previous
