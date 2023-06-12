News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Putin pays tribute to 'true friend' Berlusconi
World News
2023-06-12 | 08:32
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Putin pays tribute to 'true friend' Berlusconi
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said the death of Silvio Berlusconi, one of his closest friends in the West, was an "irreparable loss" and hailed him as a "true friend."
"For me Silvio was a cherished person and a true friend," Putin said in a telegram to the Italian president released by the Kremlin. "His passing is an irreparable loss and a great sorrow."
The 70-year-old Russian leader said that he admired the Italian's wisdom and ability to make "far-sighted decisions even in the most difficult situations."
He praised Berlusconi's "incredible vitality, optimism and sense of humor."
In Russia, Putin said, he will be remembered as a "principled" supporter of strengthening ties with Italy.
"A true patriot, Silvio Berlusconi always put the interests of the Fatherland above all else," Putin added.
Speaking separately in televised remarks, Putin said Berlusconi had done a lot to develop ties between Russia and European countries and NATO.
The Russian leader said the former prime minister stood out because he was "very sincere and open."
"He said what he thought," Putin said. "This is a big loss not only for Italy but international politics."
Both men for years flaunted their bromance -- they stayed in each other's holiday homes, skied together and were snapped sporting giant fur hats.
Putin gave Berlusconi a four-poster bed, in which the Italian had sex with an escort in 2008, according to the escort's tell-all book. He in turn gave Putin a duvet cover featuring a life-sized image of the two men.
Berlusconi struggled to break up with the increasingly isolated Kremlin chief even after Russian sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022.
"They were two autocrats who mutually reinforced their image: power, physical prowess, bravado, glitz," historian and Berlusconi author Antonio Gibelli told AFP.
Last year Berlusconi said Putin was "pushed" by his entourage into starting the offensive, sparking an outcry in Italy.
In the months before the Ukraine assault, Berlusconi continued to promote their close ties, including a "long and friendly" New Year's Eve phone call.
It was not until April, two months after the start of Russia's offensive in Ukraine, that he publicly criticized the conflict, saying he was "disappointed and saddened" by Putin.
AFP
World News
Putin
Tribute
True
Friend
Berlusconi
Italy
Russia
Next
Russia says beat back Ukraine near villages claimed by Kyiv
Former PNG leader arrested over UBS loan inquiry
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:03
North Korea's Kim offers 'full support' to Putin on Russia Day
World News
02:03
North Korea's Kim offers 'full support' to Putin on Russia Day
0
World News
08:34
Russia says beat back Ukraine near villages claimed by Kyiv
World News
08:34
Russia says beat back Ukraine near villages claimed by Kyiv
0
World News
04:52
Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has died
World News
04:52
Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has died
0
World News
03:58
Pakistan gets first Russian crude under discount deal
World News
03:58
Pakistan gets first Russian crude under discount deal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:31
King Charles III takes to saddle to restore royal tradition
World News
09:31
King Charles III takes to saddle to restore royal tradition
0
World News
09:28
Canada, Netherlands take Syria to ICJ over 'torture'
World News
09:28
Canada, Netherlands take Syria to ICJ over 'torture'
0
World News
08:34
Russia says beat back Ukraine near villages claimed by Kyiv
World News
08:34
Russia says beat back Ukraine near villages claimed by Kyiv
0
World News
07:20
Former PNG leader arrested over UBS loan inquiry
World News
07:20
Former PNG leader arrested over UBS loan inquiry
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-11
Presidential showdown: Frangieh vs. Azour as Lebanon's fate hangs in the balance
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-11
Presidential showdown: Frangieh vs. Azour as Lebanon's fate hangs in the balance
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-01
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
Lebanon News
2023-05-01
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-09
UNIFIL's Spokesperson urges effective coordination to maintain stability in Kfarchouba
Lebanon News
2023-06-09
UNIFIL's Spokesperson urges effective coordination to maintain stability in Kfarchouba
0
World News
09:31
King Charles III takes to saddle to restore royal tradition
World News
09:31
King Charles III takes to saddle to restore royal tradition
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:43
Azour vs. Frangieh: The race for votes and overthrowing together
Press Highlights
00:43
Azour vs. Frangieh: The race for votes and overthrowing together
2
Lebanon News
02:55
Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord
Lebanon News
02:55
Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord
3
Press Highlights
00:56
France takes the lead in seeking solutions for Lebanon's political gridlock
Press Highlights
00:56
France takes the lead in seeking solutions for Lebanon's political gridlock
4
Lebanon News
13:19
Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese
Lebanon News
13:19
Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese
5
Lebanon News
04:12
MP Pierre Bou Assi to LBCI: Our goal is to block the path of Hezbollah's candidate
Lebanon News
04:12
MP Pierre Bou Assi to LBCI: Our goal is to block the path of Hezbollah's candidate
6
News Bulletin Reports
07:47
Controversial Damour coastal reclamation project linked to US-sanctioned Nazem Ahmad
News Bulletin Reports
07:47
Controversial Damour coastal reclamation project linked to US-sanctioned Nazem Ahmad
7
Lebanon News
07:07
PM Mikati urges UN to pressure Israel to stop ‘repeated’ violations along Blue Line
Lebanon News
07:07
PM Mikati urges UN to pressure Israel to stop ‘repeated’ violations along Blue Line
8
Lebanon News
04:06
MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Our candidate is Jihad Azour
Lebanon News
04:06
MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Our candidate is Jihad Azour
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More