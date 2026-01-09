US diplomats visit Caracas to eye reopening embassy: official

Senior U.S. diplomats traveled Friday to Caracas to look at reopening the embassy shuttered since 2019, following Washington's overthrow of leader Nicolas Maduro, a U.S. official said.



John McNamara, the top U.S. diplomat in neighboring Colombia, and other personnel "traveled to Caracas to conduct an initial assessment for a potential phased resumption of operations," a U.S. official said on customary condition of anonymity.



AFP



