News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Paris Air Show back with climate, defense in focus
World News
2023-06-19 | 01:58
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Paris Air Show back with climate, defense in focus
The Paris Air Show opens Monday after a four-year break with the aerospace industry bouncing back from the Covid-19 pandemic but under pressure to slash its carbon footprint.
Organisers have billed the biennial event as the "recovery airshow" after the coronavirus ravaged the sector and saw the event cancelled in 2021.
The aerospace industry is flocking back to Le Bourget airport outside Paris, as aircraft makers field hundreds of orders and airlines brace for a near-record number of passengers this year.
Russia's war in Ukraine has also led countries to step up military spending, which could benefit aerospace defence firms.
Le Bourget offers a forum to announce deals with some 2,500 firms lining up to show off their latest planes, drones, helicopters and prototypes such as flying taxis.
Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury, who heads France's aerospace industry association GIFAS, called it "the return of the good old times of the excitement of the show".
With 125,000 square metres of exhibition space -- the equivalent of nearly 18 soccer pitches -- around 320,000 visitors are expected during the week-long event.
Along with the Farnborough airshow in England, which takes place in even numbered years, Le Bourget is a key sales event for the civil and defence industries.
Airbus and rival Boeing compete fiercely in announcing orders for aircraft running into the billions of dollars.
At least 158 planes, helicopters and drones will be on display, from the latest long-haul commercial jets to the F-35, the latest US stealth fighter.
The United States will have a strong presence with 425 exhibitors, bolstered by renewed interest in military equipment in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Firms from 46 other nations will be present, but not under-sanctions Russia.
China, which lifted Covid restrictions only at the beginning of this year, will also be represented.
However, China is not displaying its first homegrown medium-haul passenger jet, the C919, built to compete with the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX.
- Flying taxis -
The airshow also hopes to open a window into the future as projects for flying taxis and other vertical takeoff aircraft abound.
Several prototypes will be on display as part of a "Paris Air Mobility" exhibition to showcase the latest innovations that developers hope will change how people travel.
French President Emmanuel Macron will inaugurate the airshow after announcing on Friday $2.2 billion to help develop technologies to reduce aircraft emissions
Air travel accounts for nearly three percent of global CO2 emissions but serves only a small minority of the world population.
With the industry targeting net zero emissions by mid-century, firms are turbocharging efforts to achieve it.
The initial focus is on sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), made from sources such as municipal waste, leftovers from the agricultural and forestry industry, crops and plants, and even hydrogen.
But companies are also working to develop battery- and hydrogen-powered aircraft.
AFP
World News
Paris
Air Show
Defense
France
Defense
Climate
Next
China, US must choose between 'cooperation or conflict', top diplomat tells Blinken
Indonesia's Widodo hosts Japanese Emperor
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-17
Russian defense minister says more tanks needed in Ukraine
World News
2023-06-17
Russian defense minister says more tanks needed in Ukraine
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-07
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
Lebanon News
2023-04-07
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Urgent steps toward climate resilience, sustainable investment
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Urgent steps toward climate resilience, sustainable investment
0
Variety and Tech
07:21
Swiss look set to back net-zero climate law
Variety and Tech
07:21
Swiss look set to back net-zero climate law
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:53
UN rights chief slams 'strangulation of civil society'
World News
04:53
UN rights chief slams 'strangulation of civil society'
0
World News
04:48
Xi holds talks with Blinken in Beijing
World News
04:48
Xi holds talks with Blinken in Beijing
0
World News
04:46
Seven wounded as strikes hit Russia border regions: governors
World News
04:46
Seven wounded as strikes hit Russia border regions: governors
0
World News
04:42
Lula, Brazil's divisive diplomatic dynamo
World News
04:42
Lula, Brazil's divisive diplomatic dynamo
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
03:52
N. Korea ruling party slams failed satellite launch in key meeting
Variety and Tech
03:52
N. Korea ruling party slams failed satellite launch in key meeting
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-18
The need for stability: Evaluating options for Lebanon's Central Bank governance
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-18
The need for stability: Evaluating options for Lebanon's Central Bank governance
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-23
Lawmakers continue sit-in inside Parliament, more MPs to join
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-23
Lawmakers continue sit-in inside Parliament, more MPs to join
0
Lebanon News
09:42
Special Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian lands in Beirut Wednesday to address Lebanon's political crisis
Lebanon News
09:42
Special Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian lands in Beirut Wednesday to address Lebanon's political crisis
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:42
Special Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian lands in Beirut Wednesday to address Lebanon's political crisis
Lebanon News
09:42
Special Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian lands in Beirut Wednesday to address Lebanon's political crisis
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:34
Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?
News Bulletin Reports
09:34
Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?
3
Press Highlights
00:38
Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors
Press Highlights
00:38
Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors
4
Sports News
07:19
Abou Zeid to LBCI: Lebanon will rise from its ordeal
Sports News
07:19
Abou Zeid to LBCI: Lebanon will rise from its ordeal
5
Press Highlights
01:38
Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide
Press Highlights
01:38
Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide
6
Lebanon News
05:17
Sheikh Nabil Kaouk blames refusal of dialogue for prolonged presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
05:17
Sheikh Nabil Kaouk blames refusal of dialogue for prolonged presidential vacuum
7
Lebanon News
07:46
Al-Rahi criticizes recent presidential election session, calls for unity
Lebanon News
07:46
Al-Rahi criticizes recent presidential election session, calls for unity
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Urgent steps toward climate resilience, sustainable investment
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Urgent steps toward climate resilience, sustainable investment
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More