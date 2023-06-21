News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Beit El Abyad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Polish ruling party leader returns to government
World News
2023-06-21 | 06:07
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Polish ruling party leader returns to government
The head of Poland's governing conservatives, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, will on Wednesday return to the cabinet as deputy prime minister, the government spokesman said ahead of this year's general election.
The 74-year-old has been widely regarded as Poland's de facto leader since his Law and Justice (PiS) party came to power in 2015.
According to observers, Kaczynski's return is meant to bring stability to the government, which has been plagued by internal conflicts, and prepare the conservatives for the election, which will likely place in October.
"This is an important reinforcement ahead of the election and a clear message that we are fighting for victory," government spokesman Piotr Muller told state television.
He said Kaczynski will become the sole deputy prime minister.
Up until now there had been four deputy premiers in the cabinet. They all resigned from their posts but remain members of the cabinet.
Later Wednesday, President Andrzej Duda is due to officially appoint Kaczynski, who had previously served as a deputy prime minister in charge of security in October 2020 to June 2022.
"Jaroslaw Kaczynski's role will be different from the one last time," said Jacek Sasin, one of the deputy premiers who resigned.
"As of now he will coordinate all of the government's work... Mateusz Morawiecki remains prime minister," he added.
In the run-up to the autumn election, the PiS is polling first, but the main opposition party, Civic Platform (PO), has been gaining ground.
According to an opinion survey carried out this month by the CBOS institute, the PiS had 33 percent of support, while the PO had 27 percent -- an increase of four percentage points compared with the previous poll.
The far-right Confederation party had 8 percent support while both the leftists and a coalition between the centrist Poland 2050 party and the PSL farmers received five percent of support.
AFP
World News
Polish
Ruling
Party
Leader
Returns
Government
Jaroslaw Kaczynski
Politics
Next
French govt confirms shutdown of activist climate group
Kyiv's allies vow to make Russia pay for Ukraine invasion
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-19
N. Korea ruling party slams failed satellite launch in key meeting
Variety and Tech
2023-06-19
N. Korea ruling party slams failed satellite launch in key meeting
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-26
A new era in Lebanese politics: Taymour Jumblatt's leadership challenges
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-26
A new era in Lebanese politics: Taymour Jumblatt's leadership challenges
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-25
PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th
Lebanon News
2023-05-25
PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th
0
Middle East News
07:53
Iraq to launch indictments over torture under past government
Middle East News
07:53
Iraq to launch indictments over torture under past government
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:05
Kyiv puts environmental damage from Ukraine dam breach at $1.5 bn
World News
10:05
Kyiv puts environmental damage from Ukraine dam breach at $1.5 bn
0
World News
09:55
Jihadists strike military base in Somalia as AU force starts drawdown
World News
09:55
Jihadists strike military base in Somalia as AU force starts drawdown
0
World News
09:52
EU agrees fresh Russia sanctions targeting evasion
World News
09:52
EU agrees fresh Russia sanctions targeting evasion
0
World News
08:28
US Federal Reserve chair says additional rate hikes likely
World News
08:28
US Federal Reserve chair says additional rate hikes likely
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-14
Greece says 80 migrants rescued after ship capsizes
World News
2023-06-14
Greece says 80 migrants rescued after ship capsizes
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-04
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-04
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
0
World News
05:39
Austrian, Romanian energy firms to tap Black Sea gas
World News
05:39
Austrian, Romanian energy firms to tap Black Sea gas
0
World News
07:41
Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia
World News
07:41
Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:47
Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year
Lebanon News
03:47
Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year
2
Press Highlights
01:08
French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus
Press Highlights
01:08
French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus
3
Press Highlights
03:04
The opposition stand firm behind Azour's candidacy
Press Highlights
03:04
The opposition stand firm behind Azour's candidacy
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Power struggles: EDL's quest for payment from Palestinian and Syrian camps in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Power struggles: EDL's quest for payment from Palestinian and Syrian camps in Lebanon
5
World News
07:41
Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia
World News
07:41
Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia
6
Lebanon News
04:10
FPM urges parliamentary forces to produce a president by agreeing on the name
Lebanon News
04:10
FPM urges parliamentary forces to produce a president by agreeing on the name
7
Lebanon News
04:32
Lebanon's participation approved for Expo Doha 2023 with an amendment to the decision
Lebanon News
04:32
Lebanon's participation approved for Expo Doha 2023 with an amendment to the decision
8
Lebanon News
07:51
Samir Geagea condemns Cabinet agenda, highlights constitutional concerns
Lebanon News
07:51
Samir Geagea condemns Cabinet agenda, highlights constitutional concerns
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More