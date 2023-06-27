News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Take Me Out Na2ashit
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
China accepts WTO fishery subsidy accord
World News
2023-06-27 | 11:45
High views
Share
Share
2
min
China accepts WTO fishery subsidy accord
China formally accepted on Tuesday a WTO agreement on curbing harmful fishing subsidies, joining the United States, the European Union and a small group of other countries.
World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala received the document from China's commerce minister at a meeting in the Chinese port city of Tianjin.
With an estimated 564,000 ships, China in 2020 had the biggest fishing fleet in the world, according to the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization.
"As the world leader in marine fish catch, China's support for the implementation of this agreement is critical to multilateral efforts to safeguard oceans, food security and livelihoods," Okonjo-Iweala said at the meeting, according to a WTO statement.
After more than two decades of negotiations towards banning subsidies that encourage overfishing and threaten the sustainability of fish stocks worldwide, a deal, albeit watered down, was finally sealed last June.
Canada and the United Arab Emirates accepted the WTO agreement last month, following the United States in April.
Iceland, the Seychelles, Singapore and Switzerland have also formally accepted the deal.
The agreement bans subsidies for illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, with a two-year exemption for developing countries within their exclusive economic zones, or 200 nautical miles.
It also prohibits subsidies linked to overfished stocks, with a two-year reprieve for poorer nations.
To take effect, the accord needs to be formally adopted by two-thirds of the WTO's 164 member states.
Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said at the Tianjin meeting that Beijing would work for the accord to enter into force before the next WTO ministerial conference in February 2024 in the United Arab Emirates.
"At the same time, China will participate in the second phase of negotiations in a positive and constructive manner and look forward to an early outcome of the negotiations," he said, according to the WTO statement.
The next wave of negotiations will focus on subsidies that contribute to overcapacity and overfishing.
AFP
World News
China
Accept
WTO
Fishery
Subsidy
Accord
Next
Colombia decorates rescue team that found children lost in Amazon
Bulgaria boosts arms sector security after depot fire
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:20
Netanyahu says invited to China, with US-Israel ties tense
World News
09:20
Netanyahu says invited to China, with US-Israel ties tense
0
World News
07:22
New Zealand PM hails 'constructive' role for China in Ukraine
World News
07:22
New Zealand PM hails 'constructive' role for China in Ukraine
0
World News
03:59
China's premier says West's economic de-risking 'false proposition'
World News
03:59
China's premier says West's economic de-risking 'false proposition'
0
Sports News
2023-06-26
China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup
Sports News
2023-06-26
China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:46
US mediates new talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan
World News
12:46
US mediates new talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan
0
World News
12:21
France starts search for executed German WWII soldiers
World News
12:21
France starts search for executed German WWII soldiers
0
World News
11:41
Lukashenko says told Putin not to kill Wagner chief
World News
11:41
Lukashenko says told Putin not to kill Wagner chief
0
World News
09:55
Putin says Russia paid $1 bn to Wagner group over last year
World News
09:55
Putin says Russia paid $1 bn to Wagner group over last year
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:23
Russia says preparing transfer of Wagner hardware to army
World News
05:23
Russia says preparing transfer of Wagner hardware to army
0
World News
07:22
New Zealand PM hails 'constructive' role for China in Ukraine
World News
07:22
New Zealand PM hails 'constructive' role for China in Ukraine
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-20
Lebanon's tourism witnessed positive peak in 2022
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-20
Lebanon's tourism witnessed positive peak in 2022
0
World News
09:55
Putin says Russia paid $1 bn to Wagner group over last year
World News
09:55
Putin says Russia paid $1 bn to Wagner group over last year
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:37
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts
Lebanon News
03:37
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts
2
World News
11:41
Lukashenko says told Putin not to kill Wagner chief
World News
11:41
Lukashenko says told Putin not to kill Wagner chief
3
News Bulletin Reports
08:36
Global Coalition Assembles at Europol to Tackle Hezbollah's Illicit Networks: Highlights from the 11th Law Enforcement Coordination Group Meeting
News Bulletin Reports
08:36
Global Coalition Assembles at Europol to Tackle Hezbollah's Illicit Networks: Highlights from the 11th Law Enforcement Coordination Group Meeting
4
Press Highlights
01:25
Sunni MPs: Fragmentation and absence of leadership persist
Press Highlights
01:25
Sunni MPs: Fragmentation and absence of leadership persist
5
Lebanon Economy
07:33
Ministry of Finance clarifies misconceptions surrounding Alvarez & Marsal report on BDL forensic audit
Lebanon Economy
07:33
Ministry of Finance clarifies misconceptions surrounding Alvarez & Marsal report on BDL forensic audit
6
Lebanon News
03:48
ISF seizes 450,000 Captagon pills intended for smuggling abroad
Lebanon News
03:48
ISF seizes 450,000 Captagon pills intended for smuggling abroad
7
Lebanon Economy
07:49
MP Gemayel requests Finance Minister to provide forensic audit report on Central Bank accounts
Lebanon Economy
07:49
MP Gemayel requests Finance Minister to provide forensic audit report on Central Bank accounts
8
Lebanon News
05:41
Urgent appeal: Lebanese authorities urged to take action in enforcing Anti-Torture Law
Lebanon News
05:41
Urgent appeal: Lebanese authorities urged to take action in enforcing Anti-Torture Law
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More