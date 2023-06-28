News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN sounds alarm on northeast Nigeria
World News
2023-06-28 | 08:56
High views
Share
Share
3
min
UN sounds alarm on northeast Nigeria
The United Nations said Wednesday it was "ringing the alarm" on the humanitarian situation in conflict-wracked northeast Nigeria, with surging numbers of people needing help.
A bloody conflict has been raging for 14 years between the army and jihadist groups, including Boko Haram.
More than 40,000 people have been killed and two million more displaced, creating one of the gravest humanitarian crises of the 21st century.
"We must act fast to prevent the situation in the northeast of Nigeria from becoming even more catastrophic," Matthias Schmale, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, told a press conference in Geneva.
He said an estimated six million people needed assistance this year, up from 5.5 million last year, while the number of people facing severe hunger in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states was up from 4.1 million to 4.3 million.
"More than 500,000 people are facing emergency levels of food insecurity: one step away from famine. We are ringing the alarm bell," Schmale said.
The UN's 2023 humanitarian response plan for northeast Nigeria is seeking $1.3 billion but is only 25 percent funded.
"The world must not forget the people of northeast Nigeria," said Schmale.
David Stevenson, the UN World Food Programme's Nigeria country director, said that of the 4.3 million people needing food assistance in the northeast, WFP was not even trying to reach 1.4 million due to "hard choices" it was having to make.
- Hopes for peace -
Schmale said the number of children aged under five at risk of life-threatening severe acute malnutrition had doubled to 700,000 this year.
Cristian Munduate, the Nigeria country representative of the UN children's agency UNICEF, said: "We are really running out of the necessary supplies.
"For moderate acute malnutrition, we will definitely run out of stock in August and for severe -- the ones that really need life-saving action -- we will run out of stock by September."
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, 71, took over from Muhammadu Buhari on May 29 following victory in February elections.
"We hope that under the new president we will see renewed momentum to find peace," said Schmale.
Schmale said the humanitarian situation was being exacerbated by the climate and food security crises, plus rising food, fuel and fertiliser prices.
However, beneath it all lies years of failed development, he added.
"The way to end this is not just reaching a peace agreement, ending the conflict, but actually addressing the underlying development crisis," he said.
"Even if you end the conflict and reach peace, if you do not provide the basic things to live a decent life -- education, health and livelihood -- the temptation to go back to war and conflict will be huge."
AFP
World News
United Nations
Humanitarian Situation
Conflict
Nigeria
Next
Poland gets first batch of US-made Abrams tanks
Kremlin 'welcomes' Vatican peace efforts over Ukraine
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-22
UN puts Russia on 'list of shame' over children in conflict
World News
2023-06-22
UN puts Russia on 'list of shame' over children in conflict
0
World News
2023-06-19
China, US must choose between 'cooperation or conflict', top diplomat tells Blinken
World News
2023-06-19
China, US must choose between 'cooperation or conflict', top diplomat tells Blinken
0
World News
2023-06-15
Nigeria's president suspends anti-corruption chief amid probe
World News
2023-06-15
Nigeria's president suspends anti-corruption chief amid probe
0
World News
2023-06-14
Death toll rises to 106 after Nigeria boat disaster
World News
2023-06-14
Death toll rises to 106 after Nigeria boat disaster
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:20
Poland gets first batch of US-made Abrams tanks
World News
09:20
Poland gets first batch of US-made Abrams tanks
0
World News
08:17
Kremlin 'welcomes' Vatican peace efforts over Ukraine
World News
08:17
Kremlin 'welcomes' Vatican peace efforts over Ukraine
0
World News
06:35
Macron says teen's shooting by police 'unforgivable'
World News
06:35
Macron says teen's shooting by police 'unforgivable'
0
World News
06:31
Ukrainians fly locally-made drones to sharpen artillery aim
World News
06:31
Ukrainians fly locally-made drones to sharpen artillery aim
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
03:15
Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
Press Highlights
03:15
Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-21
'Time bomb’: Race to identify health effects of micro plastics
Variety and Tech
2023-06-21
'Time bomb’: Race to identify health effects of micro plastics
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06
Salameh's term ending soon: Who will be the successor amid financial crisis?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06
Salameh's term ending soon: Who will be the successor amid financial crisis?
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-10
Riad Salameh says he plans to leave after term expires
Lebanon News
2023-02-10
Riad Salameh says he plans to leave after term expires
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:58
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ehden: A jewel of beauty in North Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:58
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ehden: A jewel of beauty in North Lebanon
2
World News
11:41
Lukashenko says told Putin not to kill Wagner chief
World News
11:41
Lukashenko says told Putin not to kill Wagner chief
3
Press Highlights
04:04
Hezbollah and Frangieh: Navigating the complexities of the Resistance arms legalization
Press Highlights
04:04
Hezbollah and Frangieh: Navigating the complexities of the Resistance arms legalization
4
Press Highlights
03:15
Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
Press Highlights
03:15
Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
5
Lebanon News
03:54
Lebanese-French Coordination Committee launches in Paris, paving the way for an independent Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:54
Lebanese-French Coordination Committee launches in Paris, paving the way for an independent Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
05:31
Kataeb: We demand release of Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report
Lebanon News
05:31
Kataeb: We demand release of Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report
7
Lebanon Economy
06:13
Beyond the balance sheets: Alvarez & Marsal's findings on Banque du Liban
Lebanon Economy
06:13
Beyond the balance sheets: Alvarez & Marsal's findings on Banque du Liban
8
Variety and Tech
07:48
OpenAI’s ChatGPT app can now search the web — but only via Bing
Variety and Tech
07:48
OpenAI’s ChatGPT app can now search the web — but only via Bing
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More