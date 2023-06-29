Ukraine tells NATO 'time for clarity' on membership

World News
2023-06-29 | 07:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukraine tells NATO &#39;time for clarity&#39; on membership
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Ukraine tells NATO 'time for clarity' on membership

Kyiv said Thursday the time had come for NATO to clarify its stance on war-torn Ukraine's membership, ahead of a key alliance summit next month.

"Ukraine continues to work actively with all NATO allies to convince them that the time for clarity on Ukraine's membership in the Alliance has come," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted after speaking by phone with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The future relationship between Ukraine and NATO is expected to be a key question on the agenda of a NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11-12.

Speaking in parliament on Wednesday, Zelensky argued that Kyiv's battle-hardened troops would help strengthen NATO -- not weaken it -- when Ukraine will be "victorious."

"We are now a recipient of security assistance," Zelensky said.

"But a victorious Ukraine will be a donor of security for our region, for the whole of Europe, for the whole world."

Stoltenberg said this week it was crucial to keep supporting Ukraine against Russia's invasion and that NATO allies would thrash out a path to Kyiv's membership of the alliance.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has repeatedly raged about NATO's eastward expansion, accused NATO members of taking part in the Ukraine conflict by donating arms to Kyiv and said the West planned to break up Russia.

Even Zelensky himself acknowledged this month that Ukraine would not be able to join NATO before the end of the Russian invasion.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February last year has galvanized the Western military alliance, set up almost 75 years ago, to face off against the Soviet Union.

But members of the military bloc are split over Ukraine, with Stoltenberg saying all members agree to stick by a 2008 pledge that Ukraine will become a member at some undefined point.




AFP
 

World News

Ukraine

NATO

Time

Clarity

Membership

LBCI Next
Alexis Tsipras: icon of Greece's debt woe years
EU chief says bloc needs reforms to take in Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-22

Scholz urges NATO summit to focus on boosting Ukraine fighting strength

LBCI
World News
2023-06-16

NATO balances keeping up arms to Ukraine without undermining defence

LBCI
World News
11:46

NATO agrees to extend Stoltenberg mandate: diplomats

LBCI
World News
07:02

EU chief says bloc needs reforms to take in Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:46

NATO agrees to extend Stoltenberg mandate: diplomats

LBCI
World News
11:00

Prince Harry has finally vacated UK home: palace

LBCI
World News
10:45

Geneva airport strike to ground flights Friday

LBCI
World News
10:38

Muslims in Germany face rampant bias: commission

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-08

Minister Colonna: France prioritizes Lebanon's presidential election amid economic challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-25

Operation Cassandra: Uncovering Hezbollah's Role in Drug Trade in Latin America

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-26

Zuma Restaurant group debunks rumors of Lebanon expansion, takes legal action to defend brand integrity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:17

The initial report of financial forensic audit on BDL remains in Finance Ministry

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:00

IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Lama Tawil to LBCI: “Is it possible for parents to tolerate a fourfold increase in school tuition fees?”

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:02

Halabi: Students cannot be deprived of education if their parents cannot afford to pay in fresh dollars

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:14

Unveiling the truth: UN resolution puts spotlight on forcibly disappeared persons in Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

Ismat Daou to LBCI: Official exams are red line for us

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:17

The initial report of financial forensic audit on BDL remains in Finance Ministry

LBCI
World News
05:41

French foreign minister visits Mongolia with eye on minerals

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More