News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Ain Bel Ain
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Al Arabiya English obtains 14-point draft of US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding
Middle East News
16-06-2026 | 13:28
High views
Share
Share
6
min
Al Arabiya English obtains 14-point draft of US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding
Al Arabiya English obtained on Tuesday a copy of the 14-point agreement expected to be signed on Friday between Washington and Tehran, with Lebanon mentioned only in the first clause.
The agreement includes:
1. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, together with their allies in the current war, declare upon the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding an immediate and permanent end to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, and undertake that from now on they will not launch any hostile action against each other, and will refrain from the threat or use of force against each other. The final agreement will confirm the provisions of this Article and the remaining Articles.
2. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States undertake to respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to refrain from interfering in each other's internal aﬀairs.
3. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States undertake to negotiate and reach a final agreement within a maximum period of 60 days, extendable by mutual consent.
4. Immediately upon the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding, the United States will lift the naval blockade and prevent any interference or obstruction against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and restore traﬃc within a maximum of 30 days to its full capacity; the traﬃc of ships shall be proportional to the pre-war volume of traﬃc on the part of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The United States also undertakes to withdraw its forces from the surrounding areas within 30 days after the final agreement.
5. Upon signing this Memorandum of Understanding, the Islamic Republic of Iran will immediately take steps to ensure that the movement of merchant ships from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman and vice versa is resumed within 30 days to the pre-war volume, taking into account the need for the removal of technical obstacles and the neutralization of mines by Iran.
6. The United States undertakes, together with its regional partners, to create a comprehensive plan agreed upon by both parties for the rehabilitation and economic development of the Islamic Republic of Iran, while ensuring financing of at least $300 billion. The implementation mechanism of this plan, as part of the final agreement, will be formulated within 60 days.
7. The United States commits to ending, on a schedule to be agreed upon as part of the final agreement, all types of sanctions currently facing the Islamic Republic of Iran, including resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and all unilateral U.S. sanctions, both primary and secondary.
8. The Islamic Republic of Iran reiterates that it will never produce nuclear weapons. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States have agreed that the fate of enriched material and the fate of all other mutually agreed nuclear-related issues, including Iran’s nuclear needs, will be adequately addressed in a final agreement; the final agreement will confirm the provisions of this Article.
9. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States agree that, pending a final agreement, they will maintain the status quo: Iran will maintain the status quo on its nuclear program, and the United States will not impose new sanctions on Iran or strengthen its forces in the region.
10. The United States undertakes that immediately after the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding, and until the date of the lifting of sanctions, the United States Treasury Department will issue waivers for exports of Iranian crude oil, petrochemical products, and their derivatives, and all related services, including banking, insurance, transportation, and the like.
11. The United States undertakes that, in light of the progress of negotiations towards a final agreement, frozen or restricted funds and assets of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be released and made fully available. These funds, whether held in the master account or transferred, will be used for any final beneficiary payment determined by the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran and will be fully available for use. The United States undertakes to issue all necessary permits and licenses on this basis.
12. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States agree that an implementation mechanism will be established to oversee the successful implementation of and future commitment to the Final Agreement.
13. Following the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding, and upon receipt of assurances regarding the commencement of implementation of Articles 4, 5, 10, and 11 of this Memorandum of Understanding, and the continued implementation of these steps, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States will enter into negotiations for a Final Agreement solely with respect to the remaining Articles.
14. The final agreement will be approved through a binding resolution of the U.N. Security Council.
Middle East News
Al Arabiya English
Draft
US
Iran
Memorandum of Understanding
Agreement
Lebanon
Next
Pope Leo says 'thanks be to God' for interim US-Iran peace deal
Security guarantees: Israel blames US 'betrayal' after reports of Iran deal, seeks assurances in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-06-15
Trump, Vance and Ghalibaf sign US-Iran memorandum of understanding
Middle East News
2026-06-15
Trump, Vance and Ghalibaf sign US-Iran memorandum of understanding
0
World News
2026-05-20
WHO says US criticism of Ebola response may be due to 'lack of understanding'
World News
2026-05-20
WHO says US criticism of Ebola response may be due to 'lack of understanding'
0
Middle East News
2026-06-12
Iran state media says Tehran would not cede control of Hormuz under draft US deal
Middle East News
2026-06-12
Iran state media says Tehran would not cede control of Hormuz under draft US deal
0
Middle East News
2026-06-12
Iran media says draft US deal sees release of $24 bn frozen assets
Middle East News
2026-06-12
Iran media says draft US deal sees release of $24 bn frozen assets
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:55
Pope Leo says 'thanks be to God' for interim US-Iran peace deal
World News
14:55
Pope Leo says 'thanks be to God' for interim US-Iran peace deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Security guarantees: Israel blames US 'betrayal' after reports of Iran deal, seeks assurances in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Security guarantees: Israel blames US 'betrayal' after reports of Iran deal, seeks assurances in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
11:17
Israel seizes powers over Hebron shrine from Palestinian Authority
Middle East News
11:17
Israel seizes powers over Hebron shrine from Palestinian Authority
0
Middle East News
10:17
Iran deputy foreign minister says US naval blockade 'lifted'
Middle East News
10:17
Iran deputy foreign minister says US naval blockade 'lifted'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-15
Israeli official: Security cabinet to discuss possible ceasefire in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-04-15
Israeli official: Security cabinet to discuss possible ceasefire in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
US ambassador Michel Issa speaks to LBCI from Qlayaat: Washington talks "very important"
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
US ambassador Michel Issa speaks to LBCI from Qlayaat: Washington talks "very important"
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-22
Lebanon says it is coordinating with UNIFIL, army over Israeli encirclement of journalists
Lebanon News
2026-04-22
Lebanon says it is coordinating with UNIFIL, army over Israeli encirclement of journalists
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-30
Lebanese President reviews southern security, Washington visit with army chief
Lebanon News
2026-01-30
Lebanese President reviews southern security, Washington visit with army chief
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:55
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
06:55
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
0
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
15:13
Netanyahu says Israeli forces to stay in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza 'as long as necessary'
Middle East News
15:13
Netanyahu says Israeli forces to stay in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza 'as long as necessary'
2
Lebanon News
06:55
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
06:55
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
3
Lebanon News
03:55
Iran FM says ending war in Lebanon 'most important issue' in US deal
Lebanon News
03:55
Iran FM says ending war in Lebanon 'most important issue' in US deal
4
Lebanon News
04:59
Aoun and Salam review US-Iran understanding, reaffirm Lebanon’s position on ceasefire
Lebanon News
04:59
Aoun and Salam review US-Iran understanding, reaffirm Lebanon’s position on ceasefire
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Security guarantees: Israel blames US 'betrayal' after reports of Iran deal, seeks assurances in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Security guarantees: Israel blames US 'betrayal' after reports of Iran deal, seeks assurances in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
02:32
President Aoun calls for national unity in Islamic New Year message amid regional turmoil
Lebanon News
02:32
President Aoun calls for national unity in Islamic New Year message amid regional turmoil
7
Lebanon News
12:00
US Ambassador to Israel says Rubio made clear Iran-Hezbollah link not part of agreement
Lebanon News
12:00
US Ambassador to Israel says Rubio made clear Iran-Hezbollah link not part of agreement
8
Lebanon News
09:26
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem thanks Iran for support in securing halt to fighting in Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:26
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem thanks Iran for support in securing halt to fighting in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More