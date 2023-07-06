News
France rejects the "remarks" of the European Commissioner for Justice on riots
World News
2023-07-06 | 13:19
High views
Share
Share
2
min
France rejects the "remarks" of the European Commissioner for Justice on riots
France rejected on Thursday the "remarks" made by the European Commissioner for Justice on the recent riots that erupted following the killing of a young man by a police officer during a traffic stop. France considers that the European Union has no role in law enforcement matters.
On Wednesday, the European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, stated that the "extremely high level of violence" in recent years in France, including the protests of the Yellow Vest movement, demonstrations against pension reforms, and riots following the killing of the young man, Nael, by a police officer, is "astounding."
He compared the approach of the French police to the approach adopted in Belgium, which he said "may rely more on prevention...rather than direct confrontation."
Reynders said, "This matter really needs to be looked at."
However, the French Minister for European Affairs stated on Thursday that the Commissioner had overstepped his mandate.
Minister Laurence Boone said in a statement to a French radio station, "I am very surprised because maintaining public order is not among the privileges of the European Union."
She said that "dramatic" events like those witnessed since the killing of Neil on June 27 are not limited to France.
She emphasized that such events require a "restoration of calm" rather than "remarks made by individuals who are not authorized to make them."
Boone stated that a report by the European Union on the rule of law presented by Reynders on Wednesday pointed to "progress made in France," particularly following Paris' decision to increase the number of judicial staff.
The scope of the report does not cover law enforcement and fundamental rights.
AFP
