Biden meets Sunak on Downing Street

US President Joe Biden arrived in Downing Street on Monday morning to meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and discuss various matters, particularly regarding support for Ukraine ahead of a highly important NATO summit.



Biden greeted Sunak with a smile upon his arrival at the British Prime Minister's residence, where a red carpet was laid out for the occasion. He paused briefly in front of the photographers' cameras.



During his brief visit to Britain, Biden will also meet with King Charles III at Windsor Castle.



This visit aims to highlight the existing friendship between the two countries."

AFP