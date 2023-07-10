US President Joe Biden arrives in Lithuania

2023-07-10 | 14:40
US President Joe Biden arrives in Lithuania
US President Joe Biden arrives in Lithuania

The US President, Joe Biden, arrived in Vilnius to attend the NATO summit, which focuses on military support for Ukraine after 18 months of the Russian invasion.

The presidential plane, "Air Force One," landed in the afternoon at the international airport of the Lithuanian capital, coming from London where Biden had earlier met with King Charles III and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
 

