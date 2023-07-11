Zelensky: Ukraine will make NATO stronger

2023-07-11 | 13:53
Zelensky: Ukraine will make NATO stronger
Zelensky: Ukraine will make NATO stronger

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky affirmed on Tuesday in a speech delivered before a crowd in Vilnius, where NATO leaders were gathered, that his country would "make the Alliance stronger" if it joined.

Standing alongside Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda, Zelensky stated, "NATO will provide security to Ukraine, and Ukraine will make NATO stronger," before a Ukrainian flag brought from the battlefield in Bakhmut was raised.

The city of Bakhmut was devastated after a battle that was the longest and most intense since the war began early last year.

Zelensky said, "The battle of Bakhmut is one of the most important battles for freedom in Europe, and our children and grandchildren will remember it."

Zelensky is exerting pressure to push NATO members to set a clear timeline for his country's accession to the Western military alliance; although he acknowledged that he does not expect Ukraine to join the alliance before the war ends.

He added, "Today, from here, we set off with faith... in an unhesitant and time-saving NATO."

He continued, "I want this faith to become confidence - confidence in the solutions we deserve."




AFP
 

