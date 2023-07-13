News
New night raids on Ukraine and Biden in Finland
World News
2023-07-13 | 06:56
New night raids on Ukraine and Biden in Finland
Night time airstrikes were carried out for the third consecutive day on Ukraine, particularly targeting its capital, Kiev, while US President Joe Biden visits Finland, a neighboring country to Russia, after participating in the NATO summit in Vilnius.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that the delivery of F-16 fighters to Ukraine would be considered a Western nuclear threat by Moscow.
He stated in an interview with the Russian newspaper Lenta, "We will consider the fact that the Ukrainian armed forces have systems that pose a nuclear threat from the West."
He added that "Russia cannot ignore the ability of these aircraft to carry nuclear payloads," confirming that Moscow has informed the United States, the United Kingdom, and France about it.
The Ukrainian Air Force claimed to have shot down 20 Russian drones and two long-range missiles on Wednesday night.
They stated that Iranian-made Shahed drones were destroyed "in the Kiev region."
Authorities announced the discovery of a body and injuries to several people due to shrapnel scattered across several neighborhoods in the capital following these attacks.
Biden has been in Finland since Wednesday evening, having joined the NATO alliance in April, to conclude his European tour that began on Sunday evening in London.
The US President visited the Lithuanian capital Vilnius the previous day to participate in the NATO summit, during which G7 countries pledged long-term military support to Ukraine.
During his 24-hour visit to Finland, Biden is scheduled to meet his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinistö, as well as other leaders in the region.
Discussions on Thursday will focus on "cooperation between Northern countries and the United States in security, environment, and technology," according to the Finnish presidency.
After decades of neutrality at Russia's request after World War II and military non-alignment since the end of the Cold War, Finland became the 31st member of NATO on April 4, which represents a setback for Moscow.
This country, which shares over 1,300 kilometers of border with Russia, was defending dialogue between the West and Russia until the invasion of Ukraine.
The visit of the US President comes after NATO leaders dashed the hopes of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who wanted a specific timeline for joining the alliance, by announcing that they will not invite Ukraine to join the alliance only when "conditions are favorable."
After NATO leaders criticized the lack of a timeline for Ukraine's membership in the organization on Tuesday, Zelensky sought to soften his rhetoric on the second and final day of the summit, expressing gratitude for the "huge assistance" received by Ukraine.
Australia also reinforced its support for Kiev on the sidelines of the summit and pledged to send 30 Bushmaster armored vehicles.
However, Ukraine asked Australia about dozens of decommissioned F-18 fighters, asserting that they could be a crucial element in countering the Russian Air Force.
Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said, "The issue of aircraft is more complex," admitting that discussions on this matter are ongoing.
On the ground in Ukraine, the Air Force announced that it had "successfully conducted an air defense operation."
They confirmed the destruction of "20 Iranian-made Shahed drones" and "two Caliber missiles," stating that all aircraft flying in the Kiev region were targeted.
The military administration in the capital reported shrapnel scattered across five neighborhoods, leading to the hospitalization of a 19-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man.
Sergiy Popko, the official responsible for the military administration in Kiev, stated that two individuals were injured in the Darnytskyi district "due to debris falling."
It is unknown whether they are the same individuals.
In the Budylsky district, firefighting teams discovered a "body," as stated by the mayor of the city, Vitali Klitschko, noting that fires broke out in two buildings, one of which was a residential building.
