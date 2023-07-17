A Russian warplane crashed into the sea

A Russian pilot was killed due to the crash of his Su-25 fighter jet during a training sortie over the Sea of Azov in southwestern Russia, according to local authorities on Monday.



Roman Bublik, the mayor of town of Yeysk where the incident occurred, expressed his condolences via Telegram, saying, "I extend my condolences to the family of the man who was killed in the crash of the Su-25 fighter jet during a training sortie."