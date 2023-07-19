US Scott Morton withdraws from important EU post after objections to her appointment

After a week of controversy and doubts expressed by French President Emmanuel Macron, American economist Fiona Scott Morton stepped down from a crucial position in the European Union responsible for regulating the activities of tech giants.



European Commissioner Margrethe Vestager tweeted on Wednesday, "Fiona Scott Morton informed me of her decision not to accept the position of Chief Economist for Competition. I accept that with regret."



Scott Morton's appointment had caused dissatisfaction, especially in France and among a significant number of European Parliament members. French President Emmanuel Macron stated on Tuesday that her appointment raised questions.



In her letter to Vestager, Fiona Scott Morton explained, "Due to the political controversy surrounding the selection of a non-European candidate for this position and the importance of obtaining full support from the European Union's administration (for competition matters) … I decided it would be best for me to withdraw."



The Competition General Directorate is responsible for ensuring fair competition within the European Union and conducting investigations, particularly into the dominant market positions of major tech companies, which have led to significant fines imposed on these firms in recent years.



President Macron made his statement on Tuesday before a session of the European Parliament, during which Vestager defended this appointment.



Vestager said, "I tried to hire the best person possible for this job," emphasizing that the position is advisory and does not involve decision-making.



Macron highlighted the importance of achieving "strategic independence" for Europe and considered Scott Morton's appointment "not necessarily the right decision in this regard," expressing great respect for the American expert. He added that she had worked for numerous companies, which should keep her away from such positions, as it could create an unjustified conflict of interest.



He pointed out the lack of "reciprocity" from the United States and China in appointing Europeans to key positions in their decisions.



Scott Morton's appointment sparked discontent among some European Parliament members. However, the European Commission disregarded their stance and also rejected the French government's request to cancel the appointment of the economics professor at the prestigious Yale University.



The European Commission was divided on the matter. A senior official at the EU headquarters revealed that five commissioners, namely Josep Borrell (Spain), Thierry Breton (France), Elisa Ferreira (Portugal), Paolo Gentiloni (Italy), and Nicolas Schmit (Luxembourg), sent a letter to Von der Leyen, demanding a review of the appointment.



The official, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, expressed regret for the lack of debate and transparency. He stated, "When the selection was made, it was not clear that the candidate was American, and there might be a conflict of interest."



Scott Morton's previous roles as chief economist at the Antitrust Division of the US Department of Justice between 2011 and 2012 and as a consultant for major tech companies like Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft raised concerns about possible conflicts of interest and Washington's interference in EU decisions.



President Macron acknowledged having "great respect" for the American expert and stated, "She has worked for many companies, and she should be shielded from these positions, which makes her hiring less justified."



He emphasized the importance of achieving "strategic independence" for Europe, considering Scott Morton's appointment "not necessarily the right decision in this regard."



During the European Parliament session, Vestager responded to the lawmakers, arguing that the assertion that her work for major tech companies made her unfit for the EU position was flawed. She pointed out that her role had been "consultative" and "never promotional."



However, she acknowledged that there were some files in which Scott Morton could not participate to avoid conflicts of interest, but she insisted that these were "very few cases, at most a few files."



Vestager also explained that the announcement of the opening of the position to non-European candidates had been published in job advertisements in March, justifying it by the scarcity of required skills.



Scott Morton's appointment comes at a time when the European Union is expected to introduce ambitious new legislation to regulate this sector.



European Parliament member Stéphanie Yon-Courtin (Renew Europe, centrist and liberal group) questioned, "Did we put an end to digital monopolies to appoint an American officer?" stating that "this appointment contradicts our sovereignty."



On the other hand, right-wing MEP Geoffroy Didier said that Vestager had not convinced the European Parliament and had pretended not to understand the issues.



He added that "insisting on this appointment would be a serious political mistake for the Commission."







