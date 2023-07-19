News
Oman's mediation efforts and constructive dialogue with Iran: Fostering peace and cooperation
World News
2023-07-19 | 07:57
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Oman's mediation efforts and constructive dialogue with Iran: Fostering peace and cooperation
Oman has been actively involved in mediating numerous conflicts, adhering to the principle of impartiality and seeking to convey what it believes to be beneficial to both parties.
As stated by an Omani official, their approach is focused on fostering dialogue and alleviating tensions.
During the latest round of Omani efforts in mediating, Omani Foreign Minister, Badr al Busaidi, met with his Iranian counterpart, Hussein Amir Abdollahian, in Tehran. al Busaidi described the consultations as fruitful and substantial.
The discussions between the two sides covered Iran's initiative regarding a meeting of the Gulf Eight countries and the situation in Yemen.
Abdollahian emphasized the importance of these talks and Iran's commitment to developing relations with neighboring countries based on mutual respect and resolving issues through dialogue.
Furthermore, Oman discussed Iran's latest efforts to lift the imposed sanctions and the ongoing efforts led by Muscat to resume nuclear negotiations.
The Iranian minister expressed appreciation for Oman's constructive and effective endeavors in bridging differences and achieving progress in lifting sanctions.
The situation in Yemen was also addressed, with a strong emphasis on how dialogues concerning Yemen would lead to lasting peace.
The meeting also touched upon the implementation of agreements between the two countries, given the significant increase in trade between Iran and Oman over the past two years, reaching 2.5 times its previous volume.
The Joint Economic Committee between Iran and Oman is set to convene soon, aiming to enhance cooperation in various fields and at different levels.
Finally, Abdollahian expressed his rejection of the joint statement issued by the meeting of Gulf and Russian foreign ministers in Moscow concerning the three islands.
Iran claims these islands as part of its territory, while the UAE considers them occupied. The participants in the Moscow meeting expressed support for peaceful efforts, including the UAE's initiative, to reach a peaceful resolution for the issue of the three islands.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Oman
Iran
