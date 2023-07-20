WHO requests India for assistance in the most recent toxic syrup case

2023-07-20
The World Health Organization (WHO) has requested assistance from Indian authorities to determine the source of a tainted cough syrup that has been connected to fatalities of children in Cameroon.
 
The UN agency issued a warning on Wednesday regarding syrup named Naturcold, which was sold in Cameroon and has been associated with at least six children's deaths by local authorities.
 
The syrup was found to contain dangerously elevated levels of the toxic substance diethylene glycol, as reported by the WHO.
 

