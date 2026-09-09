Aoun, Salam discuss measures being taken by Lebanese army to strengthen its deployment

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to discuss the latest developments in the country, with particular focus on South Lebanon amid continued Israeli attacks on several towns and villages.



The meeting also addressed measures being taken by the Lebanese army to strengthen its deployment in villages that are not under Israeli occupation, to reassure residents and facilitate the resumption of work at government institutions.



Aoun and Salam also reviewed the agenda for Wednesday’s Cabinet session at the Baabda Palace, as well as the ongoing discussions on the draft 2027 state budget during government meetings at the Grand Serail.



The two officials further discussed preparations for Salam to head the Lebanese delegation to the U.N. General Assembly meetings during the third week of September.