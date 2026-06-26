LBCI Source: positive atmosphere in Lebanon-Israel negotiations, final approvals awaited

A source following the Lebanese-Israeli negotiations told LBCI that the atmosphere remains positive so far, noting progress on the issue of pilot zones and the joint framework agreement, while awaiting final approvals from Lebanon, Israel, and the United States.



The source added that President Joseph Aoun has been in contact with the Prime Minister.



The source said U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reiterated Washington’s support for Lebanon, stressing that all matters related to Lebanon are being negotiated with the Lebanese side, with readiness to support the country across all sectors.



It added that if the text of the joint framework is approved, it will be signed in line with what was adopted in Thursday’s Cabinet session.



The source explained that two pilot zones have been proposed based on the principle that they include an occupied section, meaning that any launch of work in these areas would require an Israeli withdrawal and a phased timetable outlining all areas, ultimately leading to a full Israeli withdrawal.



It further noted that the areas would include adjacent occupied and non-occupied zones, as the army would need such areas as a staging ground to move into the occupied section.



The source said the joint framework will not include a timeline for the start of withdrawals, adding that this will be addressed in subsequent rounds of negotiations.



It concluded that the process is moving toward a situation of security and stability along Lebanon’s southern border and all borders.