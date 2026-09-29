UN concerned by Malaysia returns of Myanmar migrants

The U.N. voiced worry Tuesday over Malaysia's decision to send 1,500 Myanmar nationals back to the war-torn country, stressing that conditions there "do not permit safe, dignified and sustainable returns".



"We are concerned by the reported imminent return of some 1,500 individuals from Myanmar to that country," United Nations refugee agency spokesman Matthew Saltmarsh told reporters in Geneva, insisting that "under international law, no one should be sent to a country where they may face persecution, torture, serious harm, or other threats to life, liberty, and security".



AFP