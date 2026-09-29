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Macron denounces 'dangerous escalation' by Russia after Estonia arson
World News
29-09-2026 | 07:09
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Macron denounces 'dangerous escalation' by Russia after Estonia arson
French President Emmanuel Macron denounced a "dangerous escalation" by Russia after Estonia accused it of being behind an August arson attack on a drone manufacturer.
"The multiplication of these hostile acts represents a dangerous escalation by Russia, which will only lead it into a dead end," Macron said, recalling a recent incident in Germany where an explosive-laden drone was found near an airport.
"Russia needs to know that it will not overcome our unity or our determination to continue supporting Ukraine," he said.
AFP
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denounces
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escalation'
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after
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arson
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