Macron denounces 'dangerous escalation' by Russia after Estonia arson

World News
29-09-2026 | 07:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Macron denounces &#39;dangerous escalation&#39; by Russia after Estonia arson
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Macron denounces 'dangerous escalation' by Russia after Estonia arson

French President Emmanuel Macron denounced a "dangerous escalation" by Russia after Estonia accused it of being behind an August arson attack on a drone manufacturer.

"The multiplication of these hostile acts represents a dangerous escalation by Russia, which will only lead it into a dead end," Macron said, recalling a recent incident in Germany where an explosive-laden drone was found near an airport.

"Russia needs to know that it will not overcome our unity or our determination to continue supporting Ukraine," he said.

AFP

World News

denounces

'dangerous

escalation'

Russia

after

Estonia

arson

France's Le Pen says has 'total confidence' in Bardella after antisemitism claims
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-31

UAE says Iran drone attack 'dangerous escalation'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-12

Qatar calls Iran attacks on its territory, Arab neighbours 'dangerous escalation'

LBCI
World News
2026-09-18

Russia says UK diplomat summoned over 'escalation' in arms supplies to Kyiv

LBCI
World News
2026-07-25

'We will rebuild' after France fires: Macron

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:39

France's Le Pen says has 'total confidence' in Bardella after antisemitism claims

LBCI
World News
05:40

UN concerned by Malaysia returns of Myanmar migrants

LBCI
World News
05:17

Russian hybrid campaign 'failing to undermine' NATO support for Ukraine: Rutte

LBCI
Middle East News
01:01

Trump denies offering Iran sanctions relief in exchange for nuclear concessions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-15

US Senator Graham to LBCI: Trump sees path to Lebanon agreement, backs role of talks in ceasefire efforts

LBCI
World News
2026-08-20

New US carrier strike group arrives in Middle East

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-14

Preparations underway for Paris conference to support Lebanese Army and security forces: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-17

Iran Guards say struck US aircraft in Jordan with missiles, drones

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon boosts transport and family allowances as labor tensions persist

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:26

Israeli army claims it destroyed over 600 infrastructure sites in southern Lebanon operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:47

US Treasury urges Lebanon to disrupt Iranian, Hezbollah financial networks and advance banking reforms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

From October 7 to Iran: What was behind Netanyahu’s Abu Dhabi visit?

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:52

PM Salam meets World Bank chief in Washington to discuss reforms, recovery and reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:44

Speaker Berri warns against ending UNIFIL mandate, says US alone can pressure Israel to end war on Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
06:58

US forces exit Iraq after two decades, leaving opening for Iran

LBCI
World News
05:17

Russian hybrid campaign 'failing to undermine' NATO support for Ukraine: Rutte

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More