Macron denounces 'dangerous escalation' by Russia after Estonia arson

French President Emmanuel Macron denounced a "dangerous escalation" by Russia after Estonia accused it of being behind an August arson attack on a drone manufacturer.



"The multiplication of these hostile acts represents a dangerous escalation by Russia, which will only lead it into a dead end," Macron said, recalling a recent incident in Germany where an explosive-laden drone was found near an airport.



"Russia needs to know that it will not overcome our unity or our determination to continue supporting Ukraine," he said.



AFP