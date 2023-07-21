Seoul warns Pyongyang that nuclear attack will lead to the "end" of Kim regime

Pyongyang warned that the use of its nuclear weapons would mean the "end" of Kim Jong-un's regime, after North Korea threatened a nuclear response to the increasing US military presence on the peninsula.



The South Korean Ministry of Defense emphasized in a statement that, as clearly stated by Seoul and Washington before, any nuclear attack against the alliance would be met with an immediate, overwhelming, and decisive response, affirming that if that were to happen, "the North Korean regime will witness its end."