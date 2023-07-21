Russian Navy launched anti-ship missiles during "training" in the Black Sea

Moscow announced on Friday morning that Russian forces conducted "military drills" in the northwestern Black Sea region, during which they launched anti-ship missiles to hit a target at sea.



The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that ships belonging to the Russian Black Sea Fleet fired anti-ship cruise missiles "at a target identified as a vessel in the combat training area in the northwestern part of the Black Sea." Moscow has designated this area since Thursday as an area where "potential military boats" heading to Ukraine may be present.



Moscow clarified that "data from distance measurements and monitoring via aerial drones confirmed the success of the combat training," asserting that "the target ship was destroyed by the missile strike."



Additionally, the Russian defense stated that the Fleet's aviation coordinated with the ships to "conduct activities to temporarily close off the navigation zone" and "detain the vessel."



On Wednesday, Russia announced that as of Thursday, ships heading to Ukraine in the Black Sea would be considered "potential warships," and any country that flags these ships would be involved parties in the conflict.



Moscow further declared that "several areas in the northwestern and southeastern parts of international waters in the Black Sea have been temporarily declared unsafe for navigation."



Tensions in the Black Sea have escalated since Moscow's withdrawal this week from an agreement to export Ukrainian grain, which is crucial for global food supplies.



The agreement, facilitated by Turkey and the United Nations, allowed cargo ships loaded with grain to sail from Ukrainian ports through secure maritime corridors.

AFP