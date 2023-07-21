Ukraine's Culture Minister resigns after "misunderstanding" about the importance of culture during war

World News
2023-07-21 | 07:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukraine&#39;s Culture Minister resigns after &quot;misunderstanding&quot; about the importance of culture during war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Ukraine's Culture Minister resigns after "misunderstanding" about the importance of culture during war

Ukrainian Minister of Culture, Oleksandr Tkachenko, announced his resignation from his position on Friday due to what he described as a "misunderstanding" regarding the use of public funds to finance cultural projects at a time when Kyiv is facing the Russian invasion.

Tkachenko wrote on Telegram, "I submitted my resignation to the Prime Minister on Thursday due to a series of events that included a misunderstanding about the importance of culture during the war."

He added, "During the war, the budget and funds allocated to culture are no less important than those allocated to drones because culture is our identity and borders."

President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Thursday for the replacement of the Minister of Culture, criticizing his spending of money from the general budget on cultural projects at the expense of defense.

In his daily address, Zelensky said, "In times of war like the one we are going through, the state must dedicate its attention and resources to defense."

He considered that "museums, cultural centers, landmarks, and television series are all important, but now there are other priorities," calling for seeking resources for them outside the state budget instead of using state funds.

He also mentioned that he asked Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to replace Tkachenko.

Ukrainska Pravda media outlet reported that the Ministry of Culture decided to allocate 448 million hryvnias (about 11 million euros) for the production of television series.

According to Radio Free Europe, the outgoing Minister of Culture also emphasized the idea of allocating 500 million hryvnias (12 million euros) to complete the construction of the Holodomor National Museum, commemorating the victims of the famine caused by the Soviet authorities in the early 1930s in Ukraine, which led to the death of millions of people.

Tkachenko stated, "If someone says that the museum should not be built during the war, let them present other arguments besides the need to spend money on reconstruction because it is available," according to an article published on Thursday.



AFP
 

World News

Ukraine

Culture

Minister

Resign

Misunderstanding

Importance

War

LBCI Next
Sweden moves its embassy in Iraq to Stockholm temporarily
Macron holds first meeting with amended French government
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-19

Biden sends Vatican delegate war in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-07-14

Macron awards Indian Prime Minister the Grand Cross Legion of Honor

LBCI
World News
2023-07-13

Biden believes Putin "lost the war" and hopes Ukraine's counter-attack will lead to negotiations with Russia

LBCI
World News
2023-07-03

International office probing Ukraine war opens in The Hague

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:44

Sweden moves its embassy in Iraq to Stockholm temporarily

LBCI
World News
07:01

Macron holds first meeting with amended French government

LBCI
World News
05:57

Trump faces prosecution as part of investigation into Capitol break-in

LBCI
World News
05:13

Zelenskyy dismisses his ambassador to the United Kingdom who criticized him

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-05

Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:56

Saudi Arabia reiterates commitment to Lebanon and its people after high-level meeting

LBCI
World News
2023-06-21

Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06

General Security resumes passports issuance without prior appointments

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:57

Joseph Aoun's nomination: A game-changer in Lebanese politics?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:44

Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament's Syrian refugee resolution

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:43

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Batroun: Where history meets nightlife - An enchanting Lebanese getaway

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:06

Delayed 2023 Budget imposes steep tax hikes amid economic turmoil in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

UN Special Coordinator urges full implementation of resolution 1701 in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:37

US State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Goldrich Engages with Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun on Food Security and Reforms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:39

BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:23

Banking sources voice disapproval of Lebanese authorities' handling of bank attacks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More