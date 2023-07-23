Italy hosts conference to discuss migration across the Mediterranean

World News
2023-07-23 | 05:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Italy hosts conference to discuss migration across the Mediterranean
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
4min
Italy hosts conference to discuss migration across the Mediterranean

Georgia Mieloni invited Mediterranean countries to Rome on Sunday to attend an "international conference" aimed at extending the model agreement signed between the European Union and Tunisia to reduce migrant arrivals to the continent.

The government of Mieloni stated that the far-right Prime Minister expects leaders from the region, the European Union, and international financial institutions to attend the conference in the capital.

Mieloni confirmed the participation of Tunisian President Kais Saied, while Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela and Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly also confirmed their attendance.

Other attendees include the Prime Ministers of Algeria, Greece, Jordan, and Lebanon, in addition to European leaders Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen.

During the legislative election campaign that brought her to power in 2022, Mieloni promised to "put an end to the landing" of migrants in Italy. However, since then, her government has hindered the activities of humanitarian ships without succeeding in stopping the arrival of refugees.

Federica Infantino, a researcher at the European University Institute's Migration Policy Center in Florence, said the agreement with Tunisia would not change the situation. She added, "We cannot imagine migration as a tap that we turn on and off according to the wishes of some politicians," stressing that even if the stated objectives are not achieved, it remains a "powerful symbolic issue" in Mieloni's domestic policy.

Rome estimates that around eighty thousand people have arrived on the shores of the peninsula since the beginning of the year, compared to thirty-three thousand during the same period last year, with most of them departing from the Tunisian coast.
 
Consequently, Mieloni and the European Commission, with the support of other EU member states, have intensified their "dialogue" with Tunisia and provided assistance to confront the International Monetary Fund, which demands major reforms and promises financing if the country commits to combating immigration from its territory.

Last week, Brussels and Rome signed a memorandum of understanding with the Tunisian President, including European assistance worth 105 million euros to prevent the departure of migrant boats and combat smugglers.

The agreement also provides for the return of more Tunisians in an irregular situation in the European Union, as well as the repatriation of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa through Tunisia to their countries of origin.

Mieloni said in Tunisia, accompanied by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, "This partnership with Tunisia should be a model for building new relationships with our neighbors in North Africa."

A senior EU official, requesting anonymity, stated that the European Union is keen to negotiate similar partnerships with Egypt and Morocco.

An ambassador in Rome, also requesting anonymity, said, "We must cooperate with North African countries even if we have to accept that they are not ideal democracies." He added to AFP, "There is unity in the European Union on this principle."

However, non-governmental organizations object to this.
 
The organization Human Rights Watch expressed regret that "the European Union and its member states continue to tighten their deadly isolation policies," and decried that "the Mediterranean is not just a cemetery but a crime scene."

Human Rights Watch also saw that "Europe has not learned anything from its complicity in the horrific abuses committed against migrants in Libya."

Europeans argue that migrants will continue to cross the Mediterranean, so other solutions must be found.

Independent researcher Eve Pasco said that the existence of a "debate channel" between Europe and the countries of departure is positive.

However, she added that what is worrying now is the realization that "the southern countries also consider migration a problem," pointing out that as long as migration policies remain under the authority of European interior ministers, this issue will only be dealt with from a security perspective.

She continued that what the relationship between the European Union and other countries lacks is "long-term thinking."

The United Nations says that more than one hundred thousand migrants arrived in Europe in the first six months of 2023 via the sea from the coasts of North Africa, Turkey, and Lebanon, slightly higher than the total of 189,000 in 2022.



AFP
 

World News

Italy

Host

Conference

Discuss

Migration

Mediterranean

LBCI Next
Putin and Lukashenko meet for the first time since the Wagner Movement
Kyiv says 19 people injured in Russian attack on Odessa
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:51

Zelenskiy, Stoltenberg discuss opening Black Sea grain export corridor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-21

Nature's embrace: Youth hostels in Lebanon invite travelers to uncover pristine beauty

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-20

Women's World Cup: Historic win for host New Zealand over Norway

LBCI
World News
2023-07-20

EU Foreign Ministers Discuss Enhancing Relations with Turkey

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:40

One dead and four injured due to a partial collapse of a bridge in western Greece

LBCI
World News
08:33

Fires on the island of Rhodes spark Greece's largest-ever population evacuation

LBCI
World News
06:55

Ukraine pledges to "respond" after Russian missile attack on Odessa

LBCI
World News
06:27

Call for donation to meet the food needs of residents of the Khartoum suburbs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-25

The immortal flame: Celebrating 100 years of Gibran Khalil Gibran's 'The Prophet'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-03

Palestinian resistance and Israeli aggression: The showdown in Jenin

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-13

Extension of driving licenses until end of year: Mawlawi

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-11

Preserving a legacy: Adapting Lebanon's postal service to a digital world

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:26

Deputy PM al-Chami: I am afraid that the Central Bank will lose its foreign reserves

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:44

Lebanon's diplomatic path: Building on Doha agreements amidst challenges and prospects

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

BDL deputies weigh resignation over legislation dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Minister Bayram: We want a country representing all Lebanese citizens

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

MP Aoun to LBCI: Lebanon is facing unclear future with multiple uncertainties

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Sheikh Daamoush: All the attempts made by the US to target the Resistance have failed

LBCI
World News
12:23

Greece: Emergency boat evacuations from Rhodes as fires rage on

LBCI
World News
11:44

At least 16 people killed in Nyala in intense artillery exchange

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More