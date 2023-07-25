China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang dismissed from his position

Qin Gang, who has not appeared publicly for a month, was relieved of his position as Minister of Foreign Affairs in China, and his predecessor Wang Yi was reinstated, according to the official media on Tuesday.



The state-run news agency Xinhua reported that "Qin Gang was relieved of his position as Minister of Foreign Affairs," a position he had held since December 2022, and Wang Yi, the current senior diplomat, was appointed in his place, without specifying the reason for this change.