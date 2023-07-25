News
China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang dismissed from his position
World News
2023-07-25 | 07:56
China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang dismissed from his position
Qin Gang, who has not appeared publicly for a month, was relieved of his position as Minister of Foreign Affairs in China, and his predecessor Wang Yi was reinstated, according to the official media on Tuesday.
The state-run news agency Xinhua reported that "Qin Gang was relieved of his position as Minister of Foreign Affairs," a position he had held since December 2022, and Wang Yi, the current senior diplomat, was appointed in his place, without specifying the reason for this change.
World News
China
Chinese
Foreign Minister
Qin Gang
