China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang dismissed from his position

2023-07-25 | 07:56
China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang dismissed from his position
China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang dismissed from his position

Qin Gang, who has not appeared publicly for a month, was relieved of his position as Minister of Foreign Affairs in China, and his predecessor Wang Yi was reinstated, according to the official media on Tuesday.

The state-run news agency Xinhua reported that "Qin Gang was relieved of his position as Minister of Foreign Affairs," a position he had held since December 2022, and Wang Yi, the current senior diplomat, was appointed in his place, without specifying the reason for this change.
 

